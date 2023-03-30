Hoopes, Caleb.jpg
Courtesy photo

SHERIDAN — Sheridan native and University of Wyoming WWAMI student Caleb Hoopes said he chose the program because it offers a high quality of education and he wants to return home to serve the communities that have supported him.

Hoopes is in the second semester of his first year in the WWAMI Program. WWAMI is a medical education program that provides students in Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho with medical education opportunities through a partnership with the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle. The University of Wyoming’s WWAMI program has a cohort of 20 medical students each year. 

