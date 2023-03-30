SHERIDAN — Sheridan native and University of Wyoming WWAMI student Caleb Hoopes said he chose the program because it offers a high quality of education and he wants to return home to serve the communities that have supported him.
Hoopes is in the second semester of his first year in the WWAMI Program. WWAMI is a medical education program that provides students in Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho with medical education opportunities through a partnership with the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle. The University of Wyoming’s WWAMI program has a cohort of 20 medical students each year.
Wyoming started the WWAMI partnership in 1997. It was launched to provide educational opportunities to students in the state while providing half their education in Wyoming. WWAMI provides students with clinical opportunities in rural and urban settings.
The students experience the medical workplace with professionals across the five states.
“The students get a broad range of clinical placements and styles of practice,” said WWAMI Medical Education Program Director Brant Schumaker. “The University of Washington ranks No. 1 in family medicine and rural and primary care.”
The Wyoming Legislature supports the WWAMI program with funding to provide Wyoming residents the opportunity to attend medical school while building professional relationships within the state of Wyoming.
“This program is one of the best ways that we have to ensure that there is a strong coalition of medical professionals that can work together to provide high-quality patient care,” Hoopes said. “I believe the people of this state deserve a group of physicians who care about them. This program is one of the best ways that we have to ensure that there is a strong coalition of medical professionals that can work together to provide high quality patient care.”
Every graduate of the WWAMI program makes a commitment to work for three years in one of the five states. Of the Wyoming WWAMI graduates, 61% to 63% return to Wyoming, of which 80% are retained past the three-year commitment. Currently, Wyoming has 113 active WWAMI graduates working professionally in the state, which equates to 10% to 20% of the entire physician workforce in Wyoming.
“My favorite part of the program has to be the Wyoming WWAMI community,” Hoopes said. “This program would not be possible without a massive, coordinated effort from medical professionals across the state. In my experience, I have felt that there are many people behind me who genuinely want me to succeed.”
Raised in Sheridan, Hoopes hopes to return to the community as a medical professional to serve the community that supported him.
“I felt that my teachers always wanted me to learn, and I was frequently encouraged to pursue my interests. I enjoyed the access that I had to AP courses, sports, clubs and the many activities the high school offers to challenge and enrich its students,” Hoopes said. “I believe that the education I received from the schools in Sheridan is a huge reason why I decided to become a doctor.”
Students in the WWAMI program complete a four-year curriculum during which they spend 18 months in Wyoming. The program aims to provide Wyoming with high-level medical professionals that have roots in the state.
“It has been the honor of my career to help our Wyoming students achieve success in their pursuit of medicine,” Schumaker said. “We are really thrilled getting to work with such highly talented students and we are excited to see where they end up practicing when they return to Wyoming.”