SHERIDAN — Being chased by a rooster and catching horses are only a few of M.V. Morton's adventures since the opening of her pet-sitting business Horse Holiday in 2018. After retiring from teaching special education at Sheridan High School, Morton stepped back and found a need in the community for a horse care business. Along with the demand, Morton grew up alongside horses with ranch work, polo, racing, showing and fox hunting.
Morton first meets with the customers, along with the animals she will be taking care of. The prices will be determined during the first meeting based on the number of animals needing care, the property distance from town and the time needed to get the job done. With every client, Morton ensures she cares for the horses just like their owners do. She travels to every customer’s property and checks in with the client’s animals a few times a day when the customers are out of town.
Morton said she values good communication with her customers.
“The first day, I send them a picture of their animals so they know they are OK,” Morton said.
In an emergency, Morton will contact the customer and bring the animal to a veterinarian if prompted by the client.
“I will always let the client know first before I bring them to a vet,” Morton said.
Along with horses, Morton also takes care of various other animals. Over the years, she keeps a running list of the horse breeds she has taken care of, along with the other animals such as chickens, dogs, cats, hamsters, goats, rabbits and a turkey.
Clients like Michelle Koltiska speak highly of Morton. Koltiska has been using Morton’s services for eight years for a variety of pets from her dogs to her horses.
“She is super reliable and super trustworthy,” Koltiska said. “She loves animals and she will play with our dogs. I would recommend her to anybody.”
Another one of Morton’s clients, Sarah Mentock, also describes her as a “lifesaver.”
“I had been thinking about getting a horse for a long time, but I knew it was hard to go anywhere,” Mentock said. “I saw her ads in the paper and I had talked to a couple of people and they said she was great. She knows so much about horses.”
Despite the weather, Morton makes sure to take care of her client’s animals.
“Recently, the snow and drifting prevented me from getting to a client’s house,” Morton said. “The drive was up a hill and it was all drifted in. The snow was up to my knees and I walked maybe 200 yards when I parked my car below.”
Morton has around 30 clients and sees a large surge in need around Christmas and spring break.
“It is so nice to go on a trip and just know that everything is going to be OK,” Mentock said. “I sometimes go overseas and it is great to know that somebody is there to take care of my animals as much as I do.”
