SHERIDAN — Being chased by a rooster and catching horses are only a few of M.V. Morton's adventures since the opening of her pet-sitting business Horse Holiday in 2018. After retiring from teaching special education at Sheridan High School, Morton stepped back and found a need in the community for a horse care business. Along with the demand, Morton grew up alongside horses with ranch work, polo, racing, showing and fox hunting. 

Morton first meets with the customers, along with the animals she will be taking care of. The prices will be determined during the first meeting based on the number of animals needing care, the property distance from town and the time needed to get the job done. With every client, Morton ensures she cares for the horses just like their owners do. She travels to every customer’s property and checks in with the client’s animals a few times a day when the customers are out of town.

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

