SHERIDAN — CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy and two other equine therapy organizations will host a series of horse races in late May to raise funds for the organizations.
"Ridin' for the Brand Triple Classic' will have races available in Casper, Sheridan and Laramie. Separate heats will be scheduled for draft and standard horses and mules. All proceeds benefit local organizations Ark Equestrian Center, CHAPS and Reach 4A Star Riding Academy.
Sheridan's event will take place May 23 at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds racetrack, located at 1753 Victoria St.
Lottery-style betting will take place. Races will be prerecorded and showings will be May 29 at Luminous Brewhouse and Smith Alley Brew Co.
To register your equine to race, visit chapswyo.org.