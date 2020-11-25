SHERIDAN — Before the sun dipped below the mountains Saturday, Frank and Cody stood impatiently awaiting their dinner. The old men fixed their eyes on Gina Marchese and nickered as a way of greeting the CHAPS barn manager at their respective paddock gates.
After Marchese distributed several flakes of hay throughout the fields the CHAPS horses call home for the winter, Feather pins her ears at Pistol in the South Field to move the gelding from the hay she eyed, and Shorty moves to another unoccupied pile.
In the Dry Lot, Dennis pulls hay from a hay net hanging toward the top of the paddock, while PeeWee tries to find a slow feeder without a horse already burying his nose in the barrel. The herd marches purposefully in pairs or solo, and some trot to their evening hay.
It’s moments like those that are Marchese’s favorite part of working with the Children, Horses, Adults in PartnerShip Equine Assisted Therapy horses and ponies — when the animals are themselves, playing with each other and enjoying their time off.
The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International certified Premier Accredited Center offers therapeutic driving, equine facilitated psychotherapy and equine assisted learning as well as therapeutic riding.
CHAPS boasts 68 volunteers and staff members who work to serve children and adults with special needs — groups of veterans from the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System and at-risk youth from Sheridan School District 2 all benefit from CHAPS’ human-horse interaction from March to November.
The organization’s human volunteers spend hours leading horses, sidewalking and helping with projects around the facility, but no volunteers work as hard as CHAPS therapy horses.
“People don’t understand how much work these horses actually do,” Marchese said. “They just think it’s a pony ride. … They don’t realize how hard our guys work. Our riders are unbalanced, so the horses work a lot harder than you would think, even though they’re walk-trot lessons.”
And, as they were on display Saturday evening during dinnertime, each horse has what Marchese calls its own “horse-nality” and emotional capabilities to participate in various CHAPS programs.
Dennis and Frank have been with CHAPS the longest, both calling the paddocks off 501 U.S. Highway 14 home since 2006. Currently, Dennis lives in the dry lot and north field, while Frank spends his time off in the south field.
Fondly, or not so fondly depending on the day and if he’s managed to open a gate or two, Marchese calls the 20-year-old Belgian “Dennis the Menace.” The gelding works with veterans, participates in therapeutic riding and ground driving and, during his time off, keeps the rest of the herd in line.
Though malnourished as a colt and considered a stunted Belgian who stands at 15.1 hands instead of the average 16 hands (one hand is 4 inches and a standard unit of measure in the horse world), Dennis serves as the herd’s alpha and bosses his pasture-mates around.
When Dennis sets his sights on a specific pile of hay, pins his ears and marches over, his companions make way for the “fat old man” with the big personality.
Frank, though significantly older than Dennis at 27 years old, aged into a tolerant, therapeutic riding horse. Though semi-retired last year in Colorado, the farm the blue-eyed paint called home for a year hit hard times, and Frank returned to CHAPS last November to resume a limited number of lessons this spring.
Wearing a fly-mask, horse “sunglasses,” until the sun sets because of an eye condition Marchese likens to a human’s eyes always being dilated, Frank knickers hello to whoever brings him his soaked “senior grain” for dinner. Though his hearing and eyesight fades as he grows older, Frank’s gentle demeanor allows him to be emotionally in-tune with the riders with whom he works.
CHAPS’ youngest horse Pistol found a fast friend in Frank when he arrived at the facility. The newest addition to the herd, Pistol stands only 10-hands tall with a “big attitude.” The program’s goal is to use the white and buckskin paint pony for its pony programs and therapeutic riding.
Significantly furrier and arguably sassier, CHAPS’ other pony Feather spends time in the south field with Frank and Pistol and a couple other geldings. As the only mare on the property, the 12-hand tall Shetland paint pony holds her own.
“She is probably one of the smartest horses I’ve met,” Marchese said. “That’s why she can run around with the big guys — she keeps them in line.”
Her intelligence allows her to avoid any danger with the geldings or antagonize them in the fields for fun, but Feather works with 4- and 5-year-olds as a “super friendly lovebug.” The house-trained pony works in every CHAPS program and typically visits local schools during the winter when riding stops at the facility.
Across the property stands CHAPS biggest horse, Tili. Named after the orca whale with hooves as large as dinner plates, the 10-year-old black Percheron acts like a 2-year-old. Tili works with therapeutic riders and drives but does not yet have the capacity to emotionally handle veteran sessions.
Horses, like humans, can read a person’s emotional energy and some are better at processing anger, frustration, sadness and joy than others.
“He hasn’t learned to deal with that input like some of the older guys have,” Marchese said.
On the other hand, Tili’s look alike and fellow black Percheron, Ped prefers to work with angry veterans. Originally brought to CHAPS to drive, Ped’s former owner used to use him to skid logs. Now the 16-year-old proves invaluable as an emotional resource for veterans.
During veteran sessions, horses and veterans will spend five to 10 minutes in the arena together, and Ped tunes in to angry energy, keeping other horses away and sticking with the veteran.
“There’s pretty much nothing he hasn’t done,” CHAPS Executive Director Kristen Marcus said.
One of CHAPS’ oldest horses, Sampson, similarly works well with veterans. Marchese’s favorite, the “extremely sensitive” Belgian-Arab mix works well with anyone’s emotional input, reading moods and responding with energy that prompts a veteran to adjust his/her mood.
The grey previously carried his former owner’s six grandchildren for “pony rides” and likes to go fast during therapeutic riding sessions. Now when Sampson has time off in the field, he spends time with his best friend Ped, or Feather and Cody.
“He’s the one with the wristwatch,” Marchese said of Cody.
Come 4 p.m. on Saturday, as volunteers carry hay around the red barn at the top of Cody’s paddock, the gelding’s sorrel face with a white star greets the feeders at the gate.
Besides appreciating his human companions for their on-time food deliveries, Cody loves scratches and belly rubs and is one of the property’s most polite and smartest horses.
The 24-year-old Quarter Horse used to work with Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department, trekking some 12-25 miles per day as part of his job. Now a “stoic old man,” Cody receives a specialized joint supplement and acts like he’s 5 years old.
Lynx requires special attention from the CHAPS staff, as well. A veterinarian officially diagnosed the bay Quarter Horse with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, but CHAPS’ vet recently thinks the 19-year-old might suffer from asthma instead.
The former cow-horse enjoys getting dirty, and Marchese said Lynx is the program’s most polite horse and one of the smartest, which can morph into mischievousness if he chooses.
“If he can get your goat,” Marchese said, “he will.”
Shorty, however, CHAPS’ “resident goofball” uses his Halflinger coloring and expressive brown eyes to “get away with murder.” Nicknamed Bear, Shorty can smile on command and will grab a volunteer’s zipper with his teeth to zip up and down with amusement.
The 16-year-old’s many talents extend into CHAPS’ arena, as Shorty participates in therapeutic riding, drives and works with veterans.
The 13.2-hand horse tends to lay down and take a nap when he feels comfortable with a session’s “herd” of veterans and, though it may be amusing for less-experienced horse people, the action shows his comfortability with the group. Horses don’t nap unless they feel completely comfortable in a space, and Shorty’s snoozing allows veterans to realize the effects of their emotional energy.
When with his horse herd, Shorty functions as an omega horse that gets along with everybody, including PeeWee, a 10-year-old Appaloosa who’s working toward understanding horses’ and people’s personal space.
The lease horse’s emotional capacity is similar to Tili’s, and PeeWee’s sensitivity isn’t best suited to work with veterans yet, but he works well with therapeutic riders to earn his keep.
Across the property, Cab stands at a similar height to PeeWee, but sports the Grulla coloring — a grey dun with a dark stripe down his spine. Marchese calls Caballo, Spanish for “horse,” “Jekyll and Hyde.” Under-saddle he plods around like Eeyore and, in harness, he likes to move more quickly.
Though, when a volunteer throws hay during feeding time at CHAPS, all the horses move more quickly, seeking out their preferred hay pile, adhering to the herd’s hierarchy and showing their “horse-nalities.”