SHERIDAN — During a special meeting on June 1, the Sheridan Memorial Hospital board, approved the remaining $6.58 million in anticipated costs for their long-discussed transitional care unit project.
The costs include $4.64 million for construction and $1.95 million for additional costs including architect and engineering fees; furniture and fixtures; and physical therapy equipment, according to hospital CEO Mike McCafferty.
The project is expected to cost $8.32 million, according to McCafferty. To date, $1.74 million has been spent on the project, primarily for demolition and infrastructure work, Sinclair said.
The hospital previously estimated the cost of the project at $8.25 million, and the slightly higher project costs are due to an increase in construction costs, according to Rob Forister, SMH director of facility support services.
“It’s not too bad, considering construction material costs are rising significantly,” Forister said. “They have risen, just in the last 12 months, by 15%, and they continue to rise almost weekly. So it’s amazing we’ve come this close to the original budget.”
The project is set to start in earnest next month, according to SMH Chief Operating Officer Nyle Morgan.
“As far as completion time, we hope to have it completed in a year or a little bit less,” Morgan said after a special hospital board meeting June 1.
O’Dell Construction will serve as construction manager on the project, according to McCafferty.
The transitional care expansion will provide an additional 15,600-square-feet of patient-care area on the second and third floors of the hospital. The plan includes 20 private patient suites, a private group dining area, a family meeting room and rehab space.
A transitional care unit is a place where patients can heal following an injury, surgery or serious illness, according to the Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Foundation.
The care team of nurses, doctors and therapists help patients regain a level of independence before returning home.
Sheridan’s aging population and the increased need for transitional care in the community led to the design of the project, according to the hospital’s Chief Development Officer Cody Sinclair.
The project will be funded through a variety of sources, but more than half of it — or $4.4 million — is set to be covered through the hospital foundation’s fundraising drive, according to McCafferty. The remaining $3.9 million in costs will be split between the hospital’s operations budget and a $2.1 million grant from the State Loan and Investment Board, McCafferty said.
To date, the community has pledged or given $3.8 million toward the project, or 86% of the foundation’s $4.4 million goal, according to Sinclair. The fundraising drive is set to end later this month.
McCafferty acknowledged the project would not have been possible without community donations and thanked the foundation for their efforts.
“As we know very clearly, we’re not able to do these kinds of projects from what we generate from operations,” McCafferty said. “The fact that our community comes forward …to support the facilities and infrastructure that supports the care we provide in this community just is amazing.
“…I know it’s been great to have these conversations with people because they’re so supportive and they love the hospital, and if we didn’t have that, we wouldn’t be able to do these kinds of projects.”