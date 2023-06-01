SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital is continuing its search for additional physicians to meet growing community needs. While the search widens, the board of trustees is considering expanding local education on the positive impacts of organ donation.

CEO Mike McCafferty said progress is being made in hiring new physicians — two new internal medicine physicians have been hired and are set to begin working in October. In July 2024, those two will be joined by a new rheumatologist. Still, SMH continues the search for additional physicians to meet community needs.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

