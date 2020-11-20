SHERIDAN — If there’s anything we’ve learned about COVID-19 in the last nine months, it’s that the virus loves a party.
“The predominant mechanism of spread has been small groups getting together,” Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Addlesperger said. “Weddings. Funerals. School gatherings. Going to restaurants and eating in an enclosed space with a lot of people in the same room. Anytime you’re within 6 to 10 feet of a large group of other people, there will be virus transmission.”
That’s why, as Thanksgiving Day and its numerous family gatherings looms on the horizon, the hospital is bracing for an influx of COVID-19 cases in the community, Addlesperger said.
“We are expecting to have a significant hospital load in the next few weeks,” Addlesperger said. “Especially the week after Thanksgiving, we are expecting quite a few positive cases and an increase in hospitalizations.”
As of Nov. 19, the hospital is treating 11 COVID-19 patients, with three patients in the ICU, Addlesperger said.
With cases expected to increase in the community — and with staffing tighter than usual as staff quarantine at home — the hospital is continually evaluating the best way to meet the community’s needs, Addlesperger said.
“I feel like we’re still in a pretty good position to meet the needs of the community right now,” Addlesperger said. “We have had ethical talks about how to divvy up resources if we get to that point, but I feel like we’re in a pretty good position to meet the needs of the community right now. But we will look at all options to make sure people get the care they need.”
“We perform a situational analysis every day,” Chief Nursing Officer Barb Hespen said. “We look at what our health care organization is seeing and what our numbers are. From a staffing perspective, we will likely have to shift staff around, which means either cross-training staff or putting some services on pause so we can more fully focus on this COVID situation. We’re currently able to manage the patients we have, but that’s something we’ll have to re-evaluate daily.”
While the hospital is currently meeting the needs of all its patients, it will be much easier to meet those needs long term if Sheridan County residents obey the county mask ordinance, observe social distancing and consistently wash their hands, Addlesperger said.
“If we can flatten the curve and bring down active cases, we can ensure we will have the resources we need long term,” Addlesperger said. “As it is, we’re getting to the point where our cases will quickly exceed our capacity.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommends people celebrate Thanksgiving at home with only the people they live with. The CDC recommends postponing all holiday travel and staying hometo protect yourself and others.
If you do choose to attend a gathering, there are steps you can take to make your gathering safer. The CDC recommends bringing your own food, drinks and utensils; wearing a mask, avoiding going in and out of areas where food is handled; and using single-use condiment packets and disposable plates and utensils.
If you’re hosting a gathering, the CDC recommends having a small outdoor meal and limiting the number of guests. It is recommended you clean and disinfect frequently touched items and surfaces and limit the number of people in food preparation areas.
As of Nov. 19, there were 313 active lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sheridan County. Six counties —Natrona (1,969), Albany (1,467), Laramie (1,333), Campbell (1,259), Fremont, (633) and Park (323) — had more lab-confirmed cases than Sheridan County, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.