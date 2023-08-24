SHERIDAN — With more than 500 responses to pull data from, Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Community Health Needs Assessment report identified mental health as a major concern. Kristen Czaban, director of marketing and communications at SMH, said this aligns with the hospital’s 2023-26 strategic plan to address mental health issues within the community.
The results of the survey will be used to guide SMH staff and leaders in planning for new services and improving existing ones, Czaban said. Mike McCafferty, hospital CEO, said the hospital is working with other entities in the community to determine the best ways to center a patient-focused approach to addressing areas of concern revealed in the assessment.
“The Center for a Vital Community has done a lot of work around what the needs of the community are and one of the things that they brought forth was the need for more effective and more systematic care for people with mental illness,” McCafferty said. “We’ve done a lot of work on it over the years with law enforcement and with the courts and with the behavioral health center. There’s so many people in the community that are involved, and I think it lines up so well.”
As revealed by the survey, nine aspects of health for which SMH’s service area scored worse than Wyoming as a whole were alcohol-induced deaths, pneumonia and influenza deaths, lung disease, the percentage of people who are overweight, the percentage of people who are obese, depression, fall-related deaths, high blood pressure and the distance people live from a grocery store.
Alongside mental health, other moderate concerns included access to health care, substance use, nutrition, physical activity and weight, disabling conditions, diabetes, cancer, heart disease and stroke and social determinants of health.
“Food insecurity is not something that we think about very often because it doesn’t impact us in this room, but when you go out and engage yourself in the community, you learn pretty quickly that there are a lot of issues that need to be addressed with different populations,” McCafferty said. “Substance abuse, mental illness, drug abuse, those are all things that all of the people in this room see on a daily basis… They know it exists and I think we’re doing things to try to address not only the high level medical needs, the five leading causes of death, but also the community needs, the social needs of the community, to [more] effectively take care of this community.”
Czaban said the survey results will be considered by hospital staff and leadership in finalizing the 2023-26 strategic plan and making decisions in the coming years. Hospital staff will continue working with community partners to share insights from the assessment and serve the community with patient-centered care, Czaban said.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.