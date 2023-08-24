SHERIDAN — With more than 500 responses to pull data from, Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Community Health Needs Assessment report identified mental health as a major concern. Kristen Czaban, director of marketing and communications at SMH, said this aligns with the hospital’s 2023-26 strategic plan to address mental health issues within the community.

The results of the survey will be used to guide SMH staff and leaders in planning for new services and improving existing ones, Czaban said. Mike McCafferty, hospital CEO, said the hospital is working with other entities in the community to determine the best ways to center a patient-focused approach to addressing areas of concern revealed in the assessment.

