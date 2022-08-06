Sheridan Memorial Hospital
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — For the second year in a row, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Sheridan Memorial Hospital earned an overall 5-star rating, putting the hospital in the top 13.73% of hospitals nationwide. This recognition illustrates the organization’s ongoing dedication to providing excellent health care for the Sheridan community, hospital officials said.

“We constantly strive for perfection, and we achieved this rating through continuous process and quality improvement initiatives,” said Liz Mahoney, director of quality improvement. “These initiatives have been successful because of the dedication and hard work of our employees.”

