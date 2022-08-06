SHERIDAN — For the second year in a row, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Sheridan Memorial Hospital earned an overall 5-star rating, putting the hospital in the top 13.73% of hospitals nationwide. This recognition illustrates the organization’s ongoing dedication to providing excellent health care for the Sheridan community, hospital officials said.
“We constantly strive for perfection, and we achieved this rating through continuous process and quality improvement initiatives,” said Liz Mahoney, director of quality improvement. “These initiatives have been successful because of the dedication and hard work of our employees.”
The rating earned this year increased by 35% in the last year, due in large part to hospital-wide improvements including daily staffing huddles at all levels.
“We are committed to empowering our frontline staff to problem solve safety and process improvement issues,” Mahoney said. “Everything we do at Sheridan Memorial is driven by the desire to give the best possible care to our patients and encouraging all employees to collaborate and create positive change ensures we meet that goal.”
“We could not have achieved the 5-Star CMS ranking without a commitment to excellence from our physicians and staff along with the help of our community partners in health care,” hospital CEO Mike McCafferty said. “We are proud to work with multiple organizations in the Sheridan area to ensure excellent health and wellness for the people of Sheridan.”
Mahoney also recognized the role community health care partners such as long-term care facilities and home health care agencies play in SMH’s high ranking.
“Two of the quality measures in the CMS ranking system directly relate to patient outcomes within the first 30 days after discharge from the hospital,” Mahoney said. “We are grateful to partner with Sheridan organizations who are equally as committed to patient care and safety as we are.”
This national award comes on the heels of SMH also earning full three-year accreditation from The Joint Commission, an accrediting body seeking to improve health care for the public. According to Mahoney, undertaking the extensive accreditation process ensures SMH continues to provide safe patient care as well as a safe environment for employees.
“This three-year accreditation is recognized nationally as the ‘Gold Seal of Approval’ in healthcare, and we have earned it because of the outstanding work of our physicians and staff,” McCafferty said. “It demonstrates the commitment of all SMH employees to providing safe, excellent patient-centered care.”