SHERIDAN — A year and a week after the first COVID-19 case was diagnosed in Sheridan County, the county has reached some major milestones in its fight against the virus.
During a press call Thursday, Sheridan Memorial Hospital CEO Mike McCafferty announced the hospital had returned to pre-COVID visitation requirements for the first time in more than a year.
“All of the areas of the hospital are open according to the guidelines that have always been in place for those departments,” McCafferty said. “But there are no additional COVID-related restrictions at this time.”
When the pandemic first broke out, the hospital restricted visitation. In recent months, it offered limited visitation in some departments.
Hospital staff will continue to screen visitors at the door by inquiring about flu-like and respiratory symptoms, McCafferty said. The hospital continues to recommend, encourage and provide face coverings for visitors. Physical distancing and proper hand hygiene continue to be encouraged, and all employees will continue to wear face coverings.
The change in visitation comes after Gov. Mark Gordon eased statewide health orders earlier this week and as the spread of COVID-19 in the community has slowed considerably, McCafferty said.
“The key metrics are really looking good,” McCafferty said. “With the governor’s new orders, we’ve been trying to determine how we move forward in this environment in the right ways.”
As of March 18, the Wyoming Department of Health reported six active lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sheridan County, including one new case. There have been 3,006 recovered cases and 31 deaths in the county. There are not currently any hospitalized cases in the county, McCafferty said.
As visitation returns to normal, the hospital has expanded eligibility for its COVID-19 vaccination clinic one last time, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Addlesperger. The vaccine is now open to all county residents who desire it.
There are three COVID-19 vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration including products created by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Residents must be older than 18 to receive the Moderna vaccine and older than 16 to receive the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, Addlesperger said.
Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require multiple doses to be effective. A second dose of the Moderna vaccine is required 28 days after the first dose, while a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine is required 21 days after the first. The Johnson & Johnson product is a single dose vaccine.
The hospital expects to administer as many as 2,000 first doses next week, Addlesperger said. To schedule your vaccine appointment, visit clockwisemd.com/hospitals/339/appointments/new or call 307-675-4471 and leave your name, date of birth and phone number.
Vaccines must be scheduled at least two weeks after any other immunizations, according to Addlesperger. While there is no charge for the vaccine, the hospital charges an administration fee of $20 for each shot.
As of March 18, Sheridan County had administered 7,415 first doses of the vaccine and 4,746 second doses, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.