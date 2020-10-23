SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital executives are experiencing positive COVID-19 cases among its staff and multiple quarantines, much like the rest of the Sheridan County communities due to a spike in cases.
As Wyoming Department of Health officials announced seven additional deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic Thursday, nine of 31 SMH staff members under quarantine tested positive and 47 additional staff awaited results.
"We don't have any reason to believe those employees are getting (COVID-19) inside the hospital as a course of the work that they're doing," SMH CEO Mike McCafferty said. "It seems to be something from outside the work that's happening at the hospital."
SMH Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Addlesperger agreed, saying SMH staff is like everyone else.
"When we talk to Debra Haar down at Public Health, she tells us they're seeing clusters resulting from social events — weddings, small group gatherings, gatherings in the home, having parties, people over, all those things where people get close together and don't have masks on — are the same for our employees," Addlesperger said.
Despite the number of quarantined staff, SMH found no clusters of positive cases within a certain department, thus will continue operating all functions at the hospital, including elective surgeries and other services once shut down early in the pandemic.
McCafferty said the community continues to follow Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines of mask-wearing and social distancing, which is encouraging to them. Regionally, though, hospitals remain much less stable in the ability to take patients when needed.
After SMH executives' Thursday morning meeting, five hospitals in the Rocky Mountain region were on divert — sending patients to nearby hospitals due to a combination of lack of beds, staff or supplies. Executives look at conditions surrounding Sheridan daily to determine steps to take locally.
Hospital numbers fluctuate daily, as do quarantines, positives and recovered COVID-19 patients.
As of Oct. 22 at 8 a.m., Sheridan County Incident Management Team Public Information Officer Jennifer Graves reported five hospitalized Sheridan County and nonresident patients.
Graves also reported 445 lab-confirmed cases for Sheridan County since the beginning of the pandemic, with 25 confirmed since 8 a.m. Oct. 21. Of those, 146 remain active, 299 recovered and four died.
Sheridan County also recorded 151 probable cases, with 49 active.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 997 households or close contacts have been affected by the pandemic, with 269 currently active and 728 complete.
Despite the uptick in cases county and statewide, McCafferty said his team does not expect changes to services, diverting patients to other hospitals or suggesting a shutdown to the incident management team, although he said SMH executives leave those decisions up to Public Health Officer Ian Hunter, his team and state officials.
The CDC and SMH staff continue to encourage following protocols like maintaining a 6-foot distance, and when that is not possible to wear a mask, noting that schools