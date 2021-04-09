SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation Board of Directors and staff appointed Wendy Smith as the newest director.
“We are thrilled to welcome Wendy Smith to our Foundation Board of Directors," Board President Richard Garber said. "I have known Wendy for at least 10 years. I had the pleasure of serving with Wendy on the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, where she demonstrated excellent communication and leadership skills. I look forward to seeing how her unique insight and energy will influence the work we do here at The Foundation.”
Smith is an outdoor enthusiast who enjoys all of the wonderful wilderness Wyoming has to offer. From kayaking and hiking in the summer, to skiing in the winter, Smith takes every opportunity to embrace adventure with good friends and family.
Beyond her recent induction into The Foundation, Smith currently serves as a board member for Leadership Wyoming and is a longtime member of the FAB Women’s Conference planning committee. She has also served on the Center for a Vital Community Board, as well as on the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Board and Governmental Affairs Committee. Her extensive leadership training includes Leadership Sheridan County, Sheridan CiViC Project, Leadership Wyoming and Academic Management Institute. She has also earned her Gracious Space certification through the Center for Ethical Leadership.
With all the challenging work ahead of the Foundation, Smith's leadership, drive and community spirt is a welcome addition to the Foundation Board. The Foundation looks forward to the experience, energy and perspective Smith will bring in the coming year.