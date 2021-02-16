SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation started its Transforming Transitional Care Campaign Monday.
A transitional care unit is a recuperative and supportive place to heal following an injury, surgery or serious illness. From changes to one’s daily schedule to the adjustments necessary to return home — the care team of nurses, doctors and therapists manage transitions and help patients regain a level of independence for a safe return home.
Sheridan's aging population and the increased need for transitional care in the community led to the design of this project. It will increase the number of patients the hospital is able to offer this specialized care to before they transition back home.
“The Foundation is thrilled to support the hospital in repurposing the second and third floors of the main 1954 hospital back to their original use — caring for patients and providing excellent care,” said Chief Development Officer Cody Sinclair. “Meeting the needs of our community through this expansion will also ensure our community hospital is prepared for any future pandemic.”
The space was cleared immediately for pandemic care last year, and Sheridan Memorial Hospital applied for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding available through the Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board. A grant of $2.1 million made the completion of initial infrastructure and demolition construction possible before Dec. 15.
The foundation met with community members and local foundations about the project in October and gained support and momentum to meet the $4.4 million goal. The foundation must raise the remaining 20% needed to begin construction in July.
“The response from our community this past year, through COVID and now excitement over this campaign has been truly remarkable,” said Director of Donor Relations Ada Kirven. “Throughout the pandemic we have been fortunate to have the donors, staff and resources available to support the community — including the (intensive care unit) that many of these same major donors supported five years ago. We are grateful to our initial contributors, as they have shown they believe in the need for the project and laid the foundation for a successful completion. It’s remarkable to bring an expansion like TCU to our community and expand care for our growing and aging population at such a critical time.”