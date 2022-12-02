IMG_1561.jpg
Hundreds of lights, honoring and memorializing friends and family of Sheridan residents, decorate the Sheridan Memorial Hospitals’ Trees of Love.

 Stephen Dow | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The annual Christmas Trees of Love project allows community members to honor or memorialize loved ones through the purchase of lights for the trees.

Different colors of lights are chosen depending on who they honor. A white light memorializes a deceased loved one, a green light honors a relative or friend, and a red light honors a special child or pet. Lights can be reserved for a donation of $5 or more.

