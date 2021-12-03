SHERIDAN — Sheridan County’s COVID-19 case numbers continue to be low, but with the recent discovery of the Omicron variant in the U.S., the fight against the virus isn’t over yet.
“We’ve learned from other variants that it will come our way sooner than later,” Sheridan Memorial Hospital CEO Mike McCafferty said of Omicron. “Our biggest priority, as always, will be keeping our case numbers down as much as possible so we don’t overwhelm the health care system. That will allow us to take care of our sickest patients, as well as those who need access to our services regardless of the virus.”
A World Health Organization report released Nov. 28 said the Omicron variant contains a number of genetic mutations, and the variant has a high likelihood of global spread. But it’s still too early to determine whether Omicron is more contagious, more deadly or more resistant to vaccines than previous COVID variants, the organization said.
The Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa Nov. 25, and the World Health Organization declared it a “variant of concern” a day later. As of Dec. 2, two U.S. cases of Omicron had been diagnosed — one in California and another in Minnesota.
While SMH staff keeps its eye on the Omicron variant, they are experiencing a lull in local COVID cases. Currently, there are 96 active cases in the county, with four diagnosed in the last 24 hours, according to the daily update posted by Sheridan County COVID-19 Public Information Officer Jennifer Graves.
Currently, there are seven hospitalized individuals, but only three of those are currently in isolation due to active COVID-19 symptoms, with the other four in various stages of recovery, McCafferty said.
With another potential COVID spike on the way in the near future, McCafferty said he was grateful for the Nov. 30 news that federal judge Terry Doughty had issued a preliminary injunction to halt the start of President Joseph Biden’s national vaccine mandate for health care workers.
Roughly 40% of the hospital staff is unvaccinated, and the hospital could have seen a mass exodus of employees if the requirement was enforced, McCafferty said.
“I don’t think people realize how impactful this mandate would be for health care delivery systems,” McCafferty said. “We rely on a lot of people to deliver health services, and it would be a major loss for our organization if even one of them left because of this requirement.”
If the injunction had not been filed, all of the hospital’s health care workers would have had to receive their first shot by Dec. 6 and be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4. The federal order threatened the loss of Medicare and Medicaid dollars if facilities did not comply.
While McCafferty said he was “happy to see the injunction come along,” he also noted the hospital continues to encourage staff vaccinations. Last month, McCafferty said the hospital plans to utilize more than $600,000 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars for financial incentives centered around retaining staff and encouraging them to receive the vaccine.