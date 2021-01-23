SHERIDAN — By Wednesday, Sheridan Memorial Hospital hopes to dramatically ramp up COVID-19 vaccine distribution with the launch of a mass vaccination clinic.
“The goal here is to make sure we get as many vaccinations to people as possible in the shortest amount of time,” said Lekan Ajayi, director of lean transformation at SMH.
The launch of the clinic, which is expected to open in the hospital’s outpatient center Wednesday, coincides with the expected arrival of 975 doses of Pfizer vaccine Monday, according to SMH Chief Medical Officer John Addlesperger. Ajayi said he expects to vaccinate roughly 480 people a day until the doses have been used.
The hospital is also expecting doses of the Moderna vaccine to increase by anywhere from 2% to 5% next month, Addlesperger said. This means the hospital is expecting anywhere between 1,505 and 1,549 Moderna doses in February, which will be administered through the same mass clinic method, according to Addlesperger.
The vaccines will be administered to the county’s priority populations, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Wyoming Department of Health. Right now, this predominantly means county residents older than age 70, Ajayi said. Vaccines will also be administered to essential workers — including fire, police and health care personnel — who have not been vaccinated yet.
Sheridan County is currently in Phase 1 of vaccine distribution, which means vaccines are in limited supply and are being allocated to specific populations. For now, Phase 1 is being broken into two distinct halves: 1A and 1B.
All of the Phase 1A populations have been vaccinated. The first few 1B priority populations have also been vaccinated, including emergency personnel and funeral practitioners. The county is now working through Phase 1B, Priority 3: those older than age 70.
While the hospital currently plans to administer 480 vaccines a day at the clinic, it can easily scale up or down depending on how many doses arrive in the coming weeks, Ajayi said.
“The only constraint right now is how many vaccines we get, not how many we are able to give,” Ajayi said.
The arrival of the new vaccines, and the launch of the mass clinic, comes as vaccine demand has far exceeded supply. Addlesperger said the county’s waiting list for the vaccine currently “has well over 1,000 names on it.”
“We can’t make appointments until we know what we’re getting and when we’re getting it,” Addlesperger said about the vaccination. “We will start calling people and scheduling appointments as the vaccine doses become available.”
Addlesperger encouraged eligible individuals to call 307-675-4471 and leave their name, date of birth and phone number to be put on the waiting list.
The hospital hopes to eventually respond to the phone calls within a business day to confirm patients’ addition to the wait list, Ajayi said. Ajayi said he is currently working through a backlog of calls that have not been responded to due to the high call volume.
As of Jan, 20, a total of 1,020 vaccine doses had been administered at the hospital, according to marketing manager Alan Dubberley. This includes 947 first doses and 73 second doses.
There are two COVID-19 vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The first is developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and the second by Moderna. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require multiple doses to be effective. A second dose of the Moderna vaccine is required 28 days after the first dose, while a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine is required 21 days after the first.
“As you’ll recall, we started administering the vaccine a few days before Christmas so we have hit our 28-day mark for some of the first people we vaccinated,” Addlesperger said. “We will continue on with that for the next week or two, while also administering these first doses.”
The hospital is ramping up its vaccination distribution as COVID-19 continues to have a hold on the community. As of Jan. 21, the Wyoming Department of Health reported 58 active lab-confirmed COVID cases in Sheridan County, including one new case. The county has had 2,709 recovered cases and 18 deaths.
As of Friday, there were six hospitalized COVID patients in the county.