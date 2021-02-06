Sidebar: Vaccination priorities in Wyoming
The following is from the Wyoming Department of Health. Currently, COVID-19 vaccines are being provided to all Sheridan County residents in priority categories 1B-4 and above.
Phase 1A prioritization schedule
1A-1: Hospital staff — direct inpatient care staff and emergency department staff, including providers working temporarily at the hospital
1A-2: EMS personnel/ fire department personnel who are EMTs
1A-3: Long-term care facility and assisted living facility health care providers
1A-4: Public health nursing staff and other health care providers administering vaccines to critical populations in phase 1A
1A-5: Tribal public health and health care providers receiving vaccine through Indian Health Services
1A-6: Public health nurses and health care providers who regularly conduct COVID-19 sample collection
1A-7: Inpatient/residential behavioral health facility health care providers
1A-8: Urgent care clinics and other medical clinics
1A-9: Law enforcement — patrol officers and correctional facility officers (city, county state and federal); coroners and deputy coroners
1A-10: Licensed/credentialed medical and dental direct care staff working in other locations who have regular exposure to potentially positive COVID-19 patients or infectious material
1A-11: Public health nursing offices and local health departments, nurses and staff
1A-12: Long-term care facility and assisted living facility residents and other staff not already vaccinated; intermediate care facility staff and residents; residential service settings for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities of three or more developmental disability waiver participants
1A-13: Home health care providers including aging network in-home providers
1A-14: School nurses
1A-15: Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and other clinical lab staff conducting COVID-19 testing if not included above; blood bank employees
1A-16: Pharmacy staff
1A-17: Other health care facility staff — ancillary support staff who have regular exposure to potentially positive COVID-19 patients or infectious material, including supporting staff from out of state
Phase 1B prioritization schedule
1B-1: Fire, police, 911, correctional staff, search and rescue and other in-person emergency response personnel not included in Phase 1A (including ancillary support for air ambulance and hospitals and Department of Family Services case workers)
1B-2: Funeral service practitioners and in-person employees necessary for funerals
1B-3: People who are 70 years of age or older; In-person employees within congregate care living settings such as group homes, halfway houses, homeless shelters, child and youth serving facilities
1B-4: Health care providers, behavioral health providers and social workers unable to physically distance and unable to provide services through telehealth or virtually; health care facility surveyor/compliance evaluators and ombudsmen; people who are 65 to 69 years of age
1B-5: K-12 education teachers and other school district staff; people who are 65 to 69 years of age
1B-6: Child care service providers and adult daycare center providers; people who are 65 to 69 years of age
1B-7: Public transit employees (community transportation buses and airline flight crew members working on commercial passenger planes); Those with the following conditions: cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, solid organ transplant, sickle cell disease, down syndrome and pregnancy. Pregnant women should discuss vaccination with their provider in advance.
1B-8: Grocery store employees, commercial meat processing employees, feedlot employees, other food supply chain facility employees and food manufacturing companies with 25 or more employees; People on the Wyoming Medicaid Community Choices Waiver and Developmental Disabilities Waiver
1B-9: US Postal Service employees and delivery service companies (such as FedEx and UPS) likely to have more than 15 minutes of exposure to members of the public; clinical laboratory specimen courier employees; Those with the following conditions: diabetes, heart conditions, obesity (BMI over 30), immunocompromised state, severe neurologic conditions like stroke and dementia
1B-10: Workforce service center employees; port of entry employees; parole and probation officers; veterinarians; court system employees; and non-law enforcement security officers that must have in-person close interactions, unable to physically distance and unable to provide services virtually; attorneys, judges and court personnel necessary for in-person criminal hearings or trials; custodial staff responsible for cleaning areas known to have been contaminated by people positive for COVID-19; Caregivers who are caring for a person who is at high risk of COVID-19 as defined in Phase 1B, groups 5 and 7
Phase 1C prioritization schedule
1C-1: People who are homeless
1C-2: Residents of congregate care or living settings including prisons and jails
1C-3: Essential critical infrastructure workforce who are unable to physically distance or telework. These workers generally include those involved with: critical manufacturing; energy; legal; communications and information technology; financial services; chemical workers; community or government-based operations and essential functions; water and wastewater; transportation and logistics; law enforcement, public safety and other first responders; education; food and agriculture; public works and infrastructure support services; hygiene products and services; residential/shelter facilities; housing and real estate; hazardous materials; healthcare and public health; commercial facilities; defense industrial base
1C-4: People living in college dormitories
SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital has opened COVID-19 vaccines to those between ages 65 and 69.
The move into Priority 4 of vaccination phase 1B comes as the number of vaccines allotted to the county is expected to jump by 59% from 1,475 in January to 2,350 in February, said Dr. John Addlesperger, SMH Chief Medical Officer. This has allowed the county to accelerate its vaccine distribution.
“We got a memo from the state that said we should expect a 3 to 5% increase each month,” Addlesperger said. “Obviously, we’re seeing much more than that as we’re expecting two allotments of the Pfizer vaccine this month.”
Sheridan County is currently in Phase 1 of vaccine distribution, which means vaccines are in limited supply and are being allocated to specific populations. The Wyoming Department of Health developed the Phase 1 priority list based on recommendations from the CDC and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
For now, Phase 1 is being broken into three subphases: 1A, 1B and 1C. All of the Phase 1A populations in Sheridan County have been vaccinated. The first few 1B priority populations have also been vaccinated, including emergency personnel, funeral practitioners, those older than age 70 and in-person employees of congregate care facilities.
Community members between the ages of 65 and 69 are included in priorities four through six of the state’s Phase 1B priority list. Other priority populations in these next stages include health care providers unable to physically distance or provide services through telehealth; K-12 teachers and school district staff; and child care service providers.
While the county is quickly moving through the 1B priority list, Addlesperger still expects it will be some time before the county moves on to the 1C priority list released by the state earlier this week. Phase 1C includes four priorities covering people who are homeless; those who live in congregate care or jail; essential critical infrastructure workforce; and those living in college dormitories.
“We still have so much work to do before we get through the 1B essential workers and high-risk people,” Addlesperger said. “We hope that, by late spring, we will get to the point where we can open vaccinations to the general population. But we still have a long way to go.”
As of Feb. 3, Sheridan County had administered 3,123 first doses of the vaccine and 616 second doses, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There are two COVID-19 vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The first is developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and the second by Moderna. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require multiple doses to be effective. A second dose of the Moderna vaccine is required 28 days after the first dose, while a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine is required 21 days after the first.
The hospital is ramping up its vaccination distribution as COVID-19 continues to have a hold on the community. As of Feb. 4, the Wyoming Department of Health reported 39 active lab-confirmed COVID cases in Sheridan County, including 17 new cases. There have been 2,838 recovered cases and 22 deaths in the county.
As of Thursday, there were three patients hospitalized in the county. With low numbers of new cases in the county, the hospital is expanding visitation. Patients in all outpatient clinics and departments — with the exception of the Welch Cancer Center — will be allowed one visitor, according to Chief Nursing Officer Barb Hespen. The hospital previously opened visitation for hospitalized patients in December.
The hospital is currently scheduling appointments for eligible individuals. Call 307-675-4471, leave a message, and you will be contacted when an appointment is available.
Sheridan County Public Health is also scheduling appointments for currently eligible individuals. If eligible, call 307-672-5169 to schedule an appointment.