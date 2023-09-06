SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital employee Jazz Scott, RN, received the 2023 Norman S. Holt Award for Nursing Excellence during the Wyoming Hospital Association’s annual meeting held in Cheyenne Aug. 30-31.
Scott has worked as a women’s health nurse at Sheridan Memorial Hospital since 2015.
“Jazz Scott represents so much of the good that happens in healthcare and in particular here at Sheridan Memorial Hospital,” hospital CEO Mike McCafferty said. “Her focus on patients and their families sets an example for all and her dedication to leading with respect, humility and compassion is something we value as her colleagues.”
According to SMH Chief Nursing Officer Cathy Bealer, Scott continuously works to improve her knowledge and skills.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing, is certified in maternal newborn nursing and is as a certified lactation counselor, providing services both in the hospital and throughout the community. Scott is also SMH’s Neonatal Resuscitation Program instructor and Pediatric Life Support instructor.
The Wyoming Hospital Association established the Norman S. Holt Award for Nursing Excellence in 1983. The award honors one outstanding nurse in Wyoming each year.
Nominees are judged based on concern for the profession and its improvement; improved skills and knowledge; respect by peers; compassion for patients and family members; creativity and innovation in nursing care; dedication to providing the highest quality of care possible; and a positive approach to superiors, peers and subordinates.
Bealer outlined multiple examples of Scott’s outstanding character in the nomination submitted to WHA, including when Scott helped organize a birthday party for a pediatric patient, ensuring the patient was flooded with love and care.
Another example involved a patient who had a difficult birth that included complications.
“When faced with the reality that my son had deformities, Jazz let me know it was OK to acknowledge he was different but what matters is what is inside, his heart and his head,” the patient said.
“These are the things that separate a great nurse from an extraordinary nurse, when they know what to say when things don’t go as planned,” the patient added.
Scott was one of seven finalists for this year’s Norman S. Holt Award for Nursing Excellence.