SHERIDAN — During a meeting Wednesday, the Sheridan Memorial Hospital board of trustees prepared for the opening of expanded hospital services at the hospital’s new primary care clinic and transitional care unit and passed a resolution requesting American Rescue Plan Act funding for three capital construction projects.
SMH’s primary care clinic, located at 61 S. Gould St., will begin serving patients Aug. 1 and is expected to provide care to more than 300 patients during its first week in operation, SMH Chief Ambulatory Officer Holly Zajic explained before the board. The clinic, which will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., will operate with a full nursing and phlebotomy staff, four advanced-practice providers and four physicians, headed by SMH Internal Medicine’s Dr. Kristopher Schamber.
“It takes a whole village to get an expanded service line up and running…” Zajic said. “We have a lot of opportunities to be able to serve our community at the right time and the right place [at the North Gould Street location].”
SMH CEO Mike McCafferty said the downtown facility, now outfitted with more than two dozen exam rooms, is very well-suited to serve as a medical practice and may offer additional expansion opportunities for the hospital.
In addition to street and handicap accessible parking around the building, McCafferty said a parking lot across the street from the clinic will provide 30 parking spots exclusively for clinic patients and family members.
“That lot is clearly designated for patients. We would ask folks to respect that,” McCafferty said.
Zajic said the patients expected at the primary care clinic during the first week of operation have already been notified of the change of location while patients who typically access SMH’s primary care and internal medicine services will be notified of any changes through an upcoming mass mailing.
Dr. Hannah Hall, Dr. Juli Ackerman, Dr. Sierra Gross, Dr. David Walker and physician assistants Erin Strahan and Jason Otto will continue seeing patients at SMH’s current Internal Medicine clinic in the Outpatient Center.
Hospital officials are also working to prepare SMH’s new transitional care unit — a 20-bed facility on the second and third floors of the hospital — to open in the near future, said SMH Chief Nursing Officer Catherine Bealer.
Although an opening date for the facility is not yet set, Bealer estimated three-quarters of the new unit’s staff have been hired, including management personnel and a physician to oversee the unit. Most of the unit’s equipment has arrived, and the beds and furniture essential to the transitional care unit is currently in place.
“For us, finishing up that [Transitional Care Unit] is a lot of fun. It’s a wonderful space,” said Nyle Morgan, SMH chief of support services.
In addition to learning about the hospital’s near-complete expanded care centers, SMH trustees also approved a resolution to request ARPA funding for three additional projects: emergency department triage upgrades; expanded inventory and supply chain space; and heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems for surge capacity beds on the hospital’s second and third floors.
Like providers across the state, Sheridan Memorial Hospital is vying for a slice of the $85 million in ARPA funding earmarked for health care upgrades in Wyoming, McCafferty explained. During its June meeting, the board approved a resolution to request ARPA funds for the construction of a crisis stabilization and Emergency Psychiatric Assessment, Treatment and Healing — or EmPATH — facility within existing hospital facilities.
McCafferty said projects will ensure adequate electrical support and HVAC distribution to ensure the transitional care unit can be used as additional hospital capacity in case of emergency and expand supply chain and warehouse space, which has greatly increased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, upgrades to SMH’s emergency room’s front entrance will improve flow of traffic and triaging capabilities in the busy department.
The resolution supporting the three projects will accompany SMH’s applications for ARPA funding to the Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board for approval or denial, McCafferty said.
Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.