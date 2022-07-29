SHERIDAN — During a meeting Wednesday, the Sheridan Memorial Hospital board of trustees prepared for the opening of expanded hospital services at the hospital’s new primary care clinic and transitional care unit and passed a resolution requesting American Rescue Plan Act funding for three capital construction projects. 

SMH’s primary care clinic, located at 61 S. Gould St., will begin serving patients Aug. 1 and is expected to provide care to more than 300 patients during its first week in operation, SMH Chief Ambulatory Officer Holly Zajic explained before the board. The clinic, which will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., will operate with a full nursing and phlebotomy staff, four advanced-practice providers and four physicians, headed by SMH Internal Medicine’s Dr. Kristopher Schamber.

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

