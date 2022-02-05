SHERIDAN — With health care workers required to receive their first COVID-19 vaccinations by Feb. 14, Sheridan Memorial Hospital is preparing for some potential staff departures over the mandate.
In an email to The Sheridan Press, hospital CEO Mike McCafferty said SMH hired 39 new employees in January alone in an effort to maintain staffing levels across the hospital.
The new hires are part of an effort to recruit and retain employees despite the controversial federal vaccine mandate for health care employees, McCafferty said. In recent months, the hospital utilized more than $600,000 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars for financial incentives centered around retaining staff and encouraging them to receive the vaccine.
In addition, the hospital is investing $1.4 million in wage increases for staff in “critical areas of the hospital” including certified nursing assistants, those with training in respiratory therapy and those caring for the hospital’s sickest patients. Doing this allows the hospital to be financially competitive and lessens the risk of employees moving on to other opportunities, McCafferty said.
“There has been much work done to retain our staff through the pandemic,” McCafferty said. “As a community hospital, we are very dependent upon the expertise that each of our staff members brings to the table every day.”
While McCafferty says he expects “there may be some departures due to employees declining the vaccination,” he also noted that, since vaccinations are available and the process for requesting exemptions is in place, “the number of employees who have not been vaccinated or requested an exemption by now is relatively small.”
McCallister said he did not wish to provide exact numbers of employees who had not been vaccinated or requested an exemption in order to protect employee confidentiality.
For employees who are uncomfortable receiving the vaccine, the hospital is fielding requests for medical and religious exemptions. According to the hospital’s marketing manager Alan Dubberley, religious exemptions go through the hospital’s human resources department while medical exemptions are reviewed by the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Addlesperger.
“Each request is unique so it is important we consider them all equally and give them the attention they deserve,” McCafferty said.
In December, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the federal health care worker coronavirus vaccine mandate to go through. A lower court had put the mandate on pause in late November.
Now any employee working at health care facilities receiving Medicaid or Medicare funding has to be fully vaccinated, be tested weekly or provide an exemption by March 15.
McCafferty said that, at the time the stay was lifted, roughly 32% of the hospital’s employees were unvaccinated. The mandate not only affects employees on the SMH payroll, but also volunteers, students and traveling nurses.
While SMH believes health care decisions should remain matters of personal choice, the hospital continues to recommend vaccination for employees and the community at large, McCafferty said.
“Our No. 1 concern is the health and safety of our patients, our employees and our community,” McCafferty said. “In light of the circumstances surrounding the pandemic, we believe that the best way to ensure the health and safety of all is the use of approved vaccinations by everyone who is eligible.”
As of Jan. 31, 46.55% of county residents had been fully vaccinated, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. This is above the statewide average of 44.5%, and Sheridan County is the fifth most-vaccinated county in the state, behind Teton (86.81%), Albany (54.67%), Hot Springs (49.51%) and Fremont (48.66%) counties.
To find a COVID-19 vaccine appointment near you, see vaccines.gov.