SHERIDAN — As part of the patient care continuum, Sheridan Memorial Hospital staff must sometimes transfer patients to other facilities for additional care.
Over time, hospital CEO Mike McCafferty said, the hospital has experienced challenges with the reliability of making that happen, especially if there is urgency in the transfer required.
“This is about making sure we’ve got reliable services for our patients,” McCafferty said. “And we just felt we needed to take a lead in making that happen.”
With that goal in mind, SMH has signed on to become partners with Campbell County Health in the formation of a new ambulance service in Sheridan County.
Northeast Wyoming Ambulance Service (NEWAS) will be a jointly funded limited liability company formed to contract with the city of Sheridan and Sheridan County to provide ambulance services.
While votes have not been taken by the respective governing bodies, a joint city and county committee is recommending the governing bodies pursue a contract with NEWAS, which submitted the lowest bid in response to a request for proposals this summer.
NEWAS bid $276,000 for its first contract year, of which $156,000 would be paid by the city and $120,000 would be paid by the county, Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae said recently. After the first year, the city and county will review the company’s financial information and decide on a funding increase of as much as 8% each year, Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller said during an Aug. 22 county staff meeting.
Rocky Mountain Ambulance bid $640,000 a year and American Medical Response, Inc. bid $1.5 million plus a 5% annual increase. Rocky Mountain Ambulance was formed in 2000, and began contracting with the county in 2008 and the city in 2010, according to its proposal. RMA is currently paid $276,000 a year — in separate contracts — for emergency medical services provided to the city and county.
In May 2022, NEWAS began providing interfacility transfer services for Sheridan Memorial Hospital patients who require health care services at other facilities.
If the Sheridan City Council and Sheridan County Commission vote to award the contract to NEWAS, McCafferty said the LLC will move quickly to prepare for the work. Initial costs would include obtaining and equipping additional ambulances, operating capital and other expenses. In total, McCafferty said the parties involved expect that cost to be about $1.5 million, with half coming from SMH and half from Campbell County Health.
The new LLC would be governed by a board composed of three appointed members from each health care organization, and would be funded long term at 50% from each entity.
“There are services in the community that are absolutely necessary — and this is one of them,” McCafferty said.
He added SMH staff and leadership believe they can operate the ambulance service at a minimum break-even point and maybe even generate income to reinvest in the service, staff and equipment.
McCafferty said NEWAS plans to sit down with the city and county each year to go over the LLC’s financials, too. This would allow governing officials to see where the investment is going and how revenues look for the service.
The hospital CEO said he didn’t anticipate big changes to the level of care provided, noting that Rocky Mountain Ambulance provides high-level care. But, he said, NEWAS will focus on reliability and responsiveness.
McRae has said RMA had provided reliable service for many years, but since 2019, Sheridan Fire-Rescue has received an increasing number of calls for emergency medical service response, due to RMA’s inability to respond. That number of calls has jumped from 35 in 2019 to 63 in 2020 to 138 in 2021 to 282 in 2022, McRae said. Those additional calls put a strain on the fire department staff, McRae said.
McCafferty said while he doesn’t want to speak for RMA, he understands staffing has been a challenge for the private company. Attempts to reach RMA for comment were not returned.
While many businesses face staffing shortages and challenges currently, McCafferty said Campbell County Health has been in a position to recruit and retain well-qualified individuals.
“The level of professional leadership they have, who run the ambulance service and the approach they take, they are very strong,” McCafferty said. “They have a good track record of staffing.”
Should NEWAS receive the city and county contracts for ambulance service, the new entity anticipates employing more than 30 licensed emergency medical services providers to staff the Sheridan area operation.
Those providers would staff three ambulances 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Campbell County Health - Emergency Medical Services has, according to the NEWAS proposal, secured an apartment across the street from SMH that could house an ambulance and full-time crew. A garage to the west of the hospital has also been secured to house two more ambulances. If awarded the contract, the group would begin working to secure a more permanent base of operations until a custom base could be built, the proposal states. In the meantime, partnerships may be sought with local entities like Sheridan Fire-Rescue for temporary housing of crews or vehicles.
The proposal also states NEWAS would seek to use any available ambulances owned by the city and county as it establishes and equips itself for the long term.
The current contract with Rocky Mountain Ambulance runs through Nov. 18, McRae said, and the new contract with NEWAS would commence Nov. 19. On Sept. 6, both the Sheridan City Council and Sheridan County Commission are expected to consider whether to proceed with a contract with NEWAS.