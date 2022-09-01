Ambulance stock

Northeast Wyoming Ambulance Service (NEWAS) will be a jointly funded limited liability company formed to contract with the city of Sheridan and Sheridan County to provide ambulance services.

 Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

SHERIDAN — As part of the patient care continuum, Sheridan Memorial Hospital staff must sometimes transfer patients to other facilities for additional care. 

Over time, hospital CEO Mike McCafferty said, the hospital has experienced challenges with the reliability of making that happen, especially if there is urgency in the transfer required.

Kristen Czaban has worked with The Sheridan Press since June 2008, moving to Wyoming after graduating from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She covered a wide range of beats before becoming editor in 2012 and publisher in 2017.

