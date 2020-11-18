SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital Auxiliary will again honor loved ones through Christmas Trees of Love this December.
On Dec. 6, the four spruce trees on the SMH lawn will be lit to celebrate the annual Christmas Trees of Love project. The lights serve as a symbolic tribute to those who are honored or memorialized through the purchase of festive lights.
A card will be sent to the honoree or family of the memorialized and their names will be inscribed in the Book of Love, which will be on display in the hospital lobby during the holidays.
All proceeds will fund a special project for SMH.
For a donation of $5 or more, you can reserve a white light to memorialize a deceased loved one; a green light to honor a relative or friend; and a red light to honor a special child or pet. Those interested may purchase lights online at sheridanhospital.org/treesoflove.
All information is due by Dec. 1 for the lighting ceremony. Anything received after the Trees of Love ceremony will be acknowledged after Jan. 1, 2021.
Donations, if not completed online, may be sent to Trees of Love, PO Box 108, Sheridan WY 82801. Make checks payable to Trees of Love.