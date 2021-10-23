SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital will host a Halloween Safety drive-thru event Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.
The event will take place in the north parking lot of the hospital.
Representatives from the hospital's Trauma Program and Safe Kids will pass out all kinds of goodies including trick-or-treat bags, Halloween masks, glow sticks, treats and traffic safety information.
Those planning to attend are asked to wear a mask and plan to stay inside your vehicle.
For more information, see sheridanhospital.org/event/halloween-safety-drive-through-event/