SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital staff will host a Halloween safety drive-thru event Oct. 30.
From 3-5 p.m. at the SMH north parking lot, representatives from SMH's trauma program and Safe Kids will pass out goodies, including trick-or-treat bags, Halloween masks, glow sticks, treats and COVID/traffic safety information to children and families wishing to trick-or-treat safely.
This event is free and open to the public. Those wishing to participate must stay in their vehicles and wear a face mask.
Sheridan Memorial Hospital is located at 1401 W. Fifth St.