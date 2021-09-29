SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital will host a free drive-up sleep apnea screening Oct. 5 from 9-11 a.m.
The screenings will take place in the Sheridan Memorial Hospital employee parking lot located north of the hospital cafeteria.
Those attending the clinic will not need to get out of their vehicles for the screening. Heath care professionals will provide a sleep apnea questionnaire and heart health information.
Those attending the clinic are asked to wear a face covering.
For more information, see sheridanhospital.org.