SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees approved $360,000 in expenditures to transform the hospital’s 61 S. Gould St. building into a new primary care clinic at a special board meeting Thursday.
The new clinic, which hospital officials anticipate will provide patient care by Aug. 1, will allow patients to see primary care physicians in a central Sheridan location while freeing up space at the main Sheridan Memorial Hospital campus, hospital CEO Mike McCafferty explained.
“This is a project that we’re very excited about,” McCafferty said.
The new facility will include 25 to 30 exam rooms and house providers from SMH’s Internal Medicine and Family Practice departments, with SMH Internal Medicine’s Dr. Kristopher Schamber as medical director for the clinic, SMH Chief Ambulatory Officer Holly Zajic said. The facility will be equipped to provide suturing and other minor procedures.
The Gould Street property, which previously held SMH’s patient financial services team, has been largely vacated in preparation for renovations, McCafferty explained.
The property is also leased — rather than owned — by SMH. According to the Sheridan County GIS map, the property is owned by J2, Inc., a corporation incorporated since 2002, Wyoming Secretary of State records indicate. McCafferty said the hospital plans to extend the lease in terms commensurate with SMH’s investment in the building.
The board allocated $205,000 for furniture, fixtures and equipment costs and $154,000 for construction costs.
Zajic anticipated the $205,000 in furniture, fixtures and equipment costs will be used to purchase wheelchairs, telephones, computers, exam tables and automated external defibrillators, among other items essential to primary care.
Planned construction changes include significant electrical upgrades, said SMH Director of Facility Support Services Rob Forister. Building codes for medical service providers require redundant grounding to protect patients against electrical injuries. Because the South Gould Street building was originally constructed as offices, it doesn’t currently have this feature, and the hospital will have to install further electrical protections, Forister said.
In addition, construction staff will have to replace the flooring inside the facility, switching it from carpeting to vinyl flooring for easy cleaning, SMH Chief of Support Services Nyle Morgan said.
One of the primary benefits of the new facility is its central location, McCafferty said. SMH is looking to provide care across the Sheridan community, and this primary care clinic is the starting point for the hospital’s additional locations.
“Our patients are wanting to get access [to care] quickly, efficiently,” Zajic said.
The new primary care clinic will enable this efficient care by allowing SMH to care for patients in several locations across town, Zajic said.
Additionally, McCafferty said some providers from SMH’s Internal Medicine department will move from SMH’s main campus to the new primary care clinic, freeing up a block of space within SMH’s Outpatient Center. This newly available space will allow the hospital to move other specialties around or onto SMH’s main campus. McCafferty said the hospital is considering moving its Bighorn surgical clinic into the space formerly occupied by internal medicine, in preparation for the arrival of a new surgeon later this year.
Zajic said the new clinic will allow SMH to meet patients “in the right location, at the right time.”
“It’s a really exciting time for Sheridan Memorial Hospital,” she said.