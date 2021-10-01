SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital is reopening its COVID-19 vaccination clinic beginning Oct. 7. Appointments can be made online starting Monday.
The newly reopened vaccination clinic is part of a community-wide effort to administer third booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses will also be administered at Sheridan County Public Health and Hospital Pharmacy West, according to the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer John Addlesperger.
On Sept. 22, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it approved a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine for certain populations, including those older than 65 years old; those with high risk of contracting severe COVID-19; and those with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to COVID-19, such as health care workers.
The booster must be administered at least six months after the second dose, Addlesperger said. Many Sheridan County residents received their first two doses of the Pfizer vaccine in April, which means they will be eligible for a booster this month.
The FDA has not yet approved booster shots for the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine, Addlesperger said.
Addlesperger said he expects the hospital’s vaccine clinic to last “for a month or two.” Roughly 200 vaccine doses will be administered per day.
Vaccines can be scheduled online at sheridanhospital.org beginning on Monday, according to the hospital’s Director of Lean Transformation Lekan Ajayi. A pop-up will appear and guide you through the vaccine-scheduling process.
Patients should bring their vaccination cards so hospital personnel can record the new booster dose, Ajayi said.
In addition to booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the clinic will offer first or second doses to those who have not received them, Addlesperger said.
As of Sept. 27, 39.66% of county residents had been fully vaccinated, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. This is above the statewide average of 37.7%, and Sheridan County is the fourth most-vaccinated county in the state, behind Teton (75.55%), Albany (48.63%) and Hot Springs (41.74%) counties.
Addlesperger said vaccination remains one of the key defenses against COVID-19, and he strongly recommends it. Addlesperger said there was a lack of good science supporting other alleged preventative measures, such as Ivermectin.
“If you really look at the science, there is just not enough strong, scientific evidence to support the use of Ivermectin at this time,” Addlesperger said. “In fact, there are serious risks.”
In one year, the number of calls to the Nebraska Regional Poison Center — which serves Nebraska, Idaho, Wyoming, American Samoa and Federated States of Micronesia — doubled from the five previous years due to complications related to Ivermectin, according to recent reporting from Northern Wyoming News.
According to a health advisory published Aug. 26, human exposures and adverse effects associated with Ivermectin reported to poison control centers have increased in 2021 compared to the pre-pandemic baseline. This includes use of veterinary products not meant for human consumption.
As of Sept. 30, there were 202 active cases of COVID-19 in Sheridan County with 27 diagnosed in the last 24 hours, according to Sheridan County’s COVID-19 Public Information Officer Jennifer Graves.
Ten patients are currently hospitalized, according to Sheridan Memorial Hospital CEO Mike McCafferty, with five in the ICU and two on ventilators. McCafferty said the slightly lower hospital census was “a much-needed relief” for staff.
The hospital’s ability to transfer to area hospitals remains low, due to full capacities at hospitals in Billings, Casper, Denver, Rapid City and Salt Lake City, McCafferty said. However, these hospitals are currently handling their own patient loads and haven’t needed to transfer patients to Sheridan.
Local vaccination rates could increase substantially in coming months following President Joseph Biden’s federal vaccine requirement.The expansive rules mandate all employers with more than 100 workers to require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. And the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated.
At least one local health care facility — Campbell County Health in Gillette — has chafed against the mandates and drafted a letter to Biden in protest. McCafferty said the hospital has no intentions to draft a similar letter at this time.