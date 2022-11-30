SHERIDAN — Local health organizations spent time updating legislators Tuesday on efforts to create a system of care in Sheridan County for individuals seeking mental health services.
At least two large projects could fit into those efforts in Sheridan County.
Sheridan Memorial Hospital recently secured funding through the State Loan and Investment Board for a crisis stabilization center at the hospital. SLIB awarded the hospital a $5.9 million grant to develop an Emergency Psychiatric Assessment, Treatment, Healing (EmPATH) and Crisis Stabilization Unit to serve the Sheridan County region.
According to hospital officials, the total cost of the project is $12.8 million, therefore the remainder of the funding will need to be raised by the hospital.
Sheridan County commissioners on Monday during a staff meeting voiced support for the project, indicating plans to potentially pledge upward of $2 million toward the effort over the next few years.
Hospital CEO Mike McCafferty said Tuesday during the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Legislative Forum the hospital has until 2026 to renovate its existing facilities to accommodate mental health services. The project may include relocating and renovating areas currently utilized by the hospital’s respiratory therapy services, pharmacy, pediatric services and inpatient services.
McCafferty said currently the courts and law enforcement utilize SMH as a triage facility of sorts for mental health patients, particularly those requiring 72-hour involuntary holds. The grant would fund eight adult beds and two adolescent beds.
“This facility will allow us the foundation to be able to start to build that system of care,” McCafferty said.
A second project also seeking funding through SLIB, which is responsible for distributing health and human services grants funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, would create a second mental health facility in Sheridan County operating under Volunteers of America Northern Rockies.
VOA is seeking a grant of almost $2.2 million for its own regional crisis stabilization project, which would be located on the VOA campus in Sheridan, according to Heath Steel, VOA’s chief operating officer.
SLIB tabled the funding request from VOA at its Nov. 16 meeting but is expected to consider the funding at a future meeting.
Steel said the difference between the hospital project and the one proposed by VOA is primarily the length of care provided. The VOA crisis stabilization center could provide a place for individuals who need care beyond the 72-hour hold, and could provide services in the community for up to 30 days. The VOA facility would also provide a “step-down” service between the crisis of needing to protect somebody for a short period of time and long-term outpatient services.
Legislators during the Chamber forum Tuesday expressed some concern about the sustainability of the projects, both from the staffing perspective and funding perspective.
McCafferty emphasized the hospital will work to recruit mental health professionals to staff the facility, and said the importance of providing such services cannot be understated. He added the hospital has long subsidized mental health services in the community, especially as they pertain to involuntary holds.
“We anticipate ongoing financial losses from operations,” McCafferty said of the crisis stabilization project. “However, we project an improved system of care will reduce costs across our communities in the areas of emergency medicine, law enforcement and the court system.”
He added the goal is to decrease involuntary holds by about 50% over three years, which would reduce state funding expenditures for such patients.
The hospital CEO also said while in the past he has not supported expansion of Medicaid in the state, he asked legislators to consider how such expansion could benefit mental health services such as those to be provided by SMH and VOA.
Medicaid expansion bills have come before legislators several times over the last decade, and have failed to pass each time. Some legislators, though, have changed their minds on expansion of the program and have cited polls showing 70% of Wyoming residents are in support of expanding program eligibility.