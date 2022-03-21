SHERIDAN — When faced with an impossible task, limited time and baking a cake with a broiler oven, Sheridan High School students are introduced to the fast world of restaurants through a national ProStart competition.
The ProStart competition, which is a class offered over four semesters, is one facet of the hospitality classes offered at Sheridan High School. The hospitality courses are part of the career technical education course pathways at SHS, which focus on giving students a foothold in the workplace or in higher education through partnering with Sheridan College and local business internships.
The classes taught at SHS include a foods and nutrition class, four semesters of ProStart, global cuisine and rebel chef. These classes are designed to introduce students to the fundamentals and the wide variety of jobs that cover different types of cooking, using industrial instruments and learning kitchen etiquette such as food cook times and cleanliness practices that professional restaurants employ.
These classes are not confined to only students who wish to pursue a career in the area, but also help students learn to cook for themselves and others.
“Some of them do want to go into the culinary field, but some of them just want to learn how to make more stuff because they think it’s fun and they want to take it up as a hobby,” said Christy Andersen, culinary teacher at SHS.
Andersen finds students passionate about continuing their career in the culinary field take away important skills that help build a foundation to a career. This rings true to those students willing to dedicate themselves to the two-year industry-based ProStart curriculum.
“With ProStart, doing the program gives them opportunities to work under pressure. That competition allows them to learn how to work as a team and show off their knife skills and their sanitation practices,” Andersen said.
The knife skills Andersen refers to are tied back to historical usage of knives in the kitchens and students learn how to use different types of cuts and where they originate from. In the past, Chef Aaron Schanzenbach of Cottonwood Kitchen + Home has worked with students on these skills, Andersen said.
During the ProStart competition, the students have to prepare three different items: an appetizer, a main dish and a dessert. Students have to prepare all these dishes within one hour as a team using only two butane burners.
Brock Oberlie, a senior who will be going to the ProStart program in Laramie, said the class has taught him how to use equipment in a professional kitchen and what the expectations will be in a high-class restaurant.
This year’s main dish, salmon in cream and corn sauce with roasted vegetables, was Oberlie’s favorite dish in the class, speaking to the higher-level foods the students tackle as part of the curriculum.
“All these courses that people do not want to do are needed throughout our daily lives,” Oberlie said.
Oberlie plans to go into a career in hospitality, stating that despite “most kids wanting bigger, higher paying jobs,” he has always had a passion for cooking. He is going to be attending Sheridan College in the fall to complete his associate degree and go to a college in either New Mexico or Canada.
In the second part of the competition, students have to prepare a restaurant design using posters to illustrate how the restaurant would look. This includes creating the logo and layout as well determining and discussing costs to own, manage and run a restaurant.
Often, these students will follow a sequence from one of the general foods classes into the ProStart program, in which they have the opportunity to gain a ServSafe Manager certificate through the Wyoming Lodging and Restaurant Association. The test is administered after completion of one semester in a ProStart class.
The ServSafe Manager certification verifies the student has sufficient food safety knowledge to prevent foodborne illness due to improperly handling food, this includes understanding proper storage techniques, cook times, food serve times as well as other necessary skills. The student is given a 90-question, multiple-choice exam they must pass as well as extensive hours (up to 400 as a baseline requirement) put into working an internship at a restaurant or class time.
“We are currently using ServSafe Manager, which puts those students in the position to walk into a restaurant having had the background and education and certification to step into a first-level managerial type position in a kitchen or restaurant setting,” said Heidi Richins, SHS education and hospitality course teacher and CTE department chair.
In May 2020, the median salary for a head chef or cook was $53,380, a career field that is projected to grow by 25% in the next decade, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This growth is much faster than other occupations and approximately 18,800 positions are projected to open up every year. Head chef or cook encompasses a large field of jobs including managerial positions and pastry chefs.
“This program helps with problem-solving skills and following directions. They got to be involved in watching demonstrations and figuring out, ‘How do I apply that?’” Richins said.
Mariah Winterowd, a senior at SHS, spent summers helping her mother at their family-owned restaurant in Dell City, Oklahoma. Cooking has always been about family to her, as she describes her experience in the ProStart competition as fostering a friendly environment with “people you don’t normally hang out with.”
Although her interests lie more in baking, she was able to walk away with important skills from her ProStart experience that have helped her overcome her shyness.
“It helps people with responsibility,” Winterowd said.
Winterowd, who has taken all the food-related classes except for Rebel Chef, said one of the biggest skills implemented in these classes includes time management and being able to get along with people.
Winterowd will attend Sheridan College in the fall to complete her associate degree in general studies.
She plans to finish her bachelor’s in kinesiology with a possible minor in culinary, with a focus on pastries and baking, at the University of Wyoming.