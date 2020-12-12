SHERIDAN — Beyond the immediate concern for staff and business solvency, bar, restaurant and liquor store owners fear the long-term trends that may arise from restrictions that have been put in place throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s no way to know if it will change customer behavior,” No Name Bar owner Tyler Bennett said. “Will they get used to not coming out late at night? Will it be busier in the evenings? What will that look like?”
Bennett shared his concerns this week, just as the state’s new health orders took effect. The new restrictions require bars and restaurants to close operations for on-premises consumption from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Businesses can still provide take-out and delivery options during those hours.
Chad Franklin — who owns Sheridan Liquor and used to own PO News and Flagstaff Café — said he hopes once the restrictions are lifted, people will want to spring back into action and visit their favorite haunts. But, he also acknowledged that consumers who demand convenience may shift the industry as a whole.
“Will we go out and gather anymore now that we’re used to staying at home, takeout and curbside delivery?” Franklin wondered. “As a society we like conveniences. People are shopping differently now, so brick and mortar storefronts have to figure out how to compete. It’s not a stretch to see that extend to food and beverage.”
For now, though, bar owners like Bennett are just trying to figure out how to keep the lights on.
“We all just kind of have this attitude that we’ll all be losing money together,” Bennett said of conversations he’s had with peers in the industry. “We’ve seen it slow down some anyway because some people have concerns about COVID. But there is a lot of concern about the economy and jobs, too. … Everyone is going to feel the pinch of it.”
Bennett added that most of his customers aren’t in after 10 p.m. anyway, but the money those consumers did bring in still helped. In the meantime, he’s been working with others to figure out how to keep things like pool leagues available. Those leagues usually begin earlier in the evening but can last beyond 10 p.m. He’s also working with his staff on hours to try and ensure they all still bring home some tip money.
“It’s not that I don’t think COVID is a serious thing,” Bennett said. “But I’m not sure what the logic or science is behind (the early closures). It seems to target bars, but people will likely gather somewhere else.
“I feel people should have a choice,” he continued.
Sheridan County Attorney Dianna Bennett also noted the challenges the new health order presents.
“I am hesitant to prosecute business owners for trying to make a living and I am concerned about the random nature of the 10:00 p.m. closing requirement in the order,” Bennett said via email Thursday. “Some businesses will be affected while others will not. It’s not clear how the virus is more dangerous after 10:00 p.m. than before that time.”
She acknowledged that some prosecutors around the state have made statements about their views on the constitutionality of the orders, but said that determination is one that should be made by the courts.
“I have taken an oath to enforce the laws of the state and I do not have the luxury of choosing which statutes and orders I like and which ones I don’t, and then acting based upon my own beliefs,” she said. “Having said that, along with that responsibility to enforce the laws comes prosecutorial discretion.”
Law enforcement also has that discretion, Bennett said.
Sheridan Police Department Chief Travis Koltiska said in an email sent to local bar and restaurant owners that his officers will respond in the same way they have to previous health orders.
“The Sheridan Police Department will respond to complaints from citizens regarding violations of the public health order with the intent to educate and ask for voluntary compliance with the orders,” Koltiska’s email states. “Individuals or businesses may receive a phone call or a visit for department members to provide clarification to the orders and answer any questions. Officers who witness violations will follow the same protocol regarding their observations.”
Reports regarding businesses who have been contacted previously, the email says, may have those reports sent to the Sheridan County Attorney’s Office.
Koltiska also said the closure time will be treated the same as state statute limiting serving times in that alcohol service shall stop at 10 p.m. and the dispensing room should be cleared of patrons by 10:30 p.m.
“The goal of the police department again is voluntary compliance with the orders,” Koltiska said in the email. “We understand the potential business impacts and want all our businesses to succeed.”
Bennett said if law enforcement does issue a citation for a violation of a health order, her office will prosecute on a case-by-case basis “using a reasonable commonsense approach and considering the use of our resources and the nature of the alleged violation.”
The current health orders went into effect Wednesday and are set to expire Jan. 8, 2021.
Gov. Mark Gordon announced funds for businesses affected by the 10 p.m. closures this week. The program will use federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act dollars to reimburse restaurants and bars for income lost during the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. But, the availability of funds for the program will depend on the availability of relief funding.
A press release from the governor’s office indicated additional federal stimulus funds or an extension of the Dec. 30 CARES Act deadline could allow additional dollars to be directed toward the program.