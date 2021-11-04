SHERIDAN — House Bill 1002, the lone bill passed in the Wyoming Legislature’s seven-day special session, outlines the legislative branch’s objections to COVID-19 mandates and allocates $4 million to the governor’s office to fight cases related to the mandate.
The bill also states that as long as there is a federal mandate in place, state law or rule will govern. But if a stay from the courts pauses the vaccination mandates, state law banning such mandates would be enforceable.
The Senate passed the amended HB1002 and sent it back to the House, which did not concur on those amendments Wednesday. A joint committee including members of both legislative houses then convened to negotiate the compromise. Both houses passed the bill Wednesday. Sheridan County’s delegation to the Legislature voted in favor of the bill, though Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, was marked as excused.
House speaker Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, has estimated the cost of holding a special session at around $25,000 in taxpayer dollars each day, or $175,000 for the seven-day session.
Earlier Wednesday, House Bill 1001, which took a much more in-depth approach to addressing the mandates, was killed in the Senate on third reading Wednesday.
As originally drafted, HB1001, sponsored by Rep, Mike Greear, R-Worland, would have prohibited most COVID-19 vaccination requirements, except in certain circumstances, such as when an employer deems it necessary to ensure health, safety and welfare of the workplace. It also required exemptions and reasonable accommodations to any mandates.
The bill divided the Senate on final reading with an initial 15-13 vote. On a reconsideration, it received a 14-13 vote. To pass the Senate, the bill must receive approval from the majority of those elected, or 16 members.
The bill also divided Sheridan County’s delegation with Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Parkman, voting for the bill and Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, voting against it.
Those in favor of the bill, including Biteman, argued the bill, while not a perfect vehicle, was the best way to push against the federal vaccine mandates.
“We’ve been working our tails off trying to make this the best it could be,” Biteman said. “…”We need to send this down the hall for their (the House’s) concurrence… But to kill this bill and not even give it an opportunity to go back to the House does a huge disservice to our constituents. Let me remind you, they’re watching, and they want action.”
Those against the bill, including Kinskey, argued the bill, while well-intentioned, was just as overreaching as the federal mandates proposed by President Joseph Biden. They also argued the new requirements placed on businesses through the bill were overly complicated and put employers at odds with federal rules. This could create an unfriendly business environment in the state, which could in turn impact the state’s economy, those against the bill said.
“The world has turned upside down when a conservative Legislature in a conservative state opposes a liberal president’s wrongheaded mandate by proposing a well-intentioned, but equally overreaching, mandate of its own,” Kinskey said. “It does zero to stop that president’s mandates, but puts business in the crossfire (and) jobs at risk.”
Prior to voting on third reading, the Senate approved several amendments to the bill. Two amendments, proposed by Biteman, addressed vaccination and masking requirements in schools. These amendments would have left the choice of vaccination and masking for children up to their parents. The amendments would have required county health officers to grant exemptions to mask-wearing and vaccination requirements to any student that requested them.
The vaccination and masking requirement amendments proposed by Biteman were approved by votes of 17-10 and 18-9, respectively.
Another amendment approved prior to the final vote undid an amendment approved on second reading and reinstated provisions allowing employers to mandate vaccines if they determined employee COVID-19 vaccinations are critical to ensuring the health, safety and welfare of the workplace; provided written evidence of that determination to the Department of Workforce Services; and allowed for exemptions and “reasonable alternative measures” — such as testing — for employees who do not wish to receive the vaccine.
Despite days of hard work and numerous amendments to House Bill 1001, senators said they felt it didn’t accomplish everything they hoped it would at the end of the day.
“This bill is harmful for the state of Wyoming,” Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said. “It’s well-intentioned, but it doesn’t achieve those intentions… It is simply shaking our fists, but doing it in a way that harms our businesses and our people.”
HB1002 will now head to Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk for consideration. Gordon has three days to deliver a decision; if he vetoes the bill, both the House and the Senate will require a two-thirds majority to override the governor.
With additional reporting by Kristen Czaban