SHERIDAN — Just two bills related to COVID-19 mandates have moved forward in the Wyoming Legislature heading into the weekend.
House Bill 1001 and House Bill 1002 passed on third reading Friday, meaning they will head to the Senate next week.
The Senate, though, has not approved any COVID-related bills on third reading. The one piece of legislation it did approve on third reading, Senate File 1019, corrects an error in a bill regarding the Wyoming Gaming Commission passed in the regular session earlier this year.
While House Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, noted he did not intend to introduce the bill unrelated to COVID-19, he also said he would not prevent other members from doing so.
No members made that motion, and therefore the House adjourned until 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The Senate, though, will reconvene Monday morning at 7 a.m. to consider the bills being sent its way by the House.
HB1001 prohibits most COVID-19 vaccination requirements, except in certain circumstances, such as when an employer deems it necessary to ensure health, safety and welfare or the workplace. It also requires exemptions and reasonable accommodations to any mandates.
HB1002 would prohibit the enforcement of federal COVID-19 mandates within the state of Wyoming.
If the Senate fails to pass either piece of legislation, it could mean that not a single piece of legislation will come from the special session, which began Tuesday.
“It will be disappointing, but it still focused the public’s attention on a very important issue that needs dealt with,” Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, said when asked about the possibility of no legislation resulting from the special session.