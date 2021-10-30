Today

Cloudy with rain ending in the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. About one inch of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy. High 39F. Winds light and variable.