SHERIDAN — After a change of plea hearing earlier this week, housing issues remain in the case of Christian Torres as a court order remains in place requiring the young defendant be housed in a juvenile — rather than adult — facility and no juvenile facilities in the state expressed willingness to accept him.
The 16-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of his adoptive father, Edgar “Eddie” Jones, Tuesday and is currently awaiting sentencing on the charge.
A still-in-place court order from 9th Judicial District Court Judge Melissa Owens — the presiding judge in the case — requires Torres be housed in a juvenile facility. In May, Owens found the conditions in which Torres was housed at the Sheridan County Detention Center to be in violation of Wyoming’s Title 14 and the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act, state and federal law, respectively, that afford special protections to juvenile defendants, even those who are charged as adults like Torres. In response to the court order, Torres was rehoused at a juvenile jail facility in Gillette in May.
However, now that the defendant has pleaded guilty to a second-degree charge — and adjudicated as an adult — his status changes, Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson explained. Many juvenile jail facilities, including the jail at which Torres was housed in Gillette, refuse to house youth who have pleaded guilty as adults because it is considered tantamount to housing an adult in a juvenile facility.
This created a problem during Torres’ change of plea hearing Tuesday. After Torres pleaded guilty, he could not return to the Gillette facility, Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa explained before Owens.
Initially, prosecutors suggested housing Torres in a special unit of the Sheridan County Detention Center because no other juvenile facility in Wyoming would agree to house the 16-year-old. There are only four juvenile detention facilities in the state, Thompson said: one each in Campbell, Laramie, Sweetwater and Natrona counties. None of those facilities would accept Torres, citing lack of room, refusal to accept out-of-county youth or, in Campbell County’s case, the adult adjudication issues.
“There is no facility. [Thompson] has reached out to everybody. There is no facility that would take Mr. Torres today,” County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said during the hearing.
With her prior order still in place, however, Owens determined Torres could not be housed in the Sheridan County Detention Center. County officials would have to find some other facility to accept the defendant.
“There is an order in place. The sheriff needs to figure it out,” Owens said. “Mr. Torres was not sufficiently cared for while he was in the adult Sheridan County Detention Center…I hope, after this hearing, everyone scrambles for their own liability’s sake.”
After the hearing, county officials seemingly did scramble for a placement for Torres. Thompson said the youth was transferred to an out-of-state juvenile facility the same day. Housing Torres in the out-of-state facility could cost Sheridan County taxpayers as much as $20,000, Bennett said, significantly more than the cost of housing him in Gillette.
Torres may remain in the out-of-state facility until his sentencing hearing, which is likely to take place in the next few months.
Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.