After a change of plea hearing Tuesday, housing challenges remain in the case of Christian Torres. 

SHERIDAN — After a change of plea hearing earlier this week, housing issues remain in the case of Christian Torres as a court order remains in place requiring the young defendant be housed in a juvenile — rather than adult — facility and no juvenile facilities in the state expressed willingness to accept him. 

The 16-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of his adoptive father, Edgar “Eddie” Jones, Tuesday and is currently awaiting sentencing on the charge. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

