SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council sought insight from a similar group in Wyoming.

The council had its first meeting in January and is still establishing its exact purpose. Anne Cresswell has been with the Jackson Community Housing Trust for just less than 20 years and met with the council Wednesday to offer advice on next steps it should take.

