SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council sought insight from a similar group in Wyoming.
The council had its first meeting in January and is still establishing its exact purpose. Anne Cresswell has been with the Jackson Community Housing Trust for just less than 20 years and met with the council Wednesday to offer advice on next steps it should take.
“(The council has) $3 million allocated ARPA funding to get a housing land trust started,” Vice Chair Bob Utter said. “This land trust will eventually come under the purview of Habitat for Humanity. This council was kind of an interim step and we’re charged with identifying potential projects.”
The U.S. Treasury Department announced deadlines for the obligation and spending of ARPA funds in January 2022. The funds must be spent by the end of 2026.
Cresswell said the council has some key components already figured out.
“You’ve got this three-year funding commitment… you have made to your local nonprofit partner, you’ve got that nonprofit partner and then you have somehow managed to secure some ARPA funding, which is one thing I have not been able to do,” she said. “So, congratulations to you because those are some really amazing pieces of the puzzle.”
Cresswell encouraged the council to hold onto the ARPA funding as long as it can because it will be needed to support construction costs. She also shared how important partnerships with local employers have been to the housing trust in Jackson and offered an example.
“In 2007, the community housing trust was approached by the Teton County School District about an idea,” she said. “The school district owned a piece of land on which they had hoped to build 11 homes for teachers. Recognizing they had their hands full, though, just managing a school district, their hope was to take advantage of the expertise of the community housing trust.”
Cresswell said the housing trust entered into a lease with the school district that stipulated it would be responsible for every step of the home construction process. The lease helped provide affordable housing to the school district and set a framework to follow in similar situations.
Creswell also said it’s important for the council and Habitat for Humanity to keep progressing.
“If you learn anything from the path we’ve taken in Jackson, I’d say as expensive as it might seem to you to build affordable housing, it’s only going to get worse,” she said. “Keeping your foot stepping on the gas will prove to be, I think over time, truly a saving grace.”
Cresswell offered Jackson has sometimes done the opposite and gotten caught up in the cost of the process.
Cresswell gave some advice based on what she wishes the housing trust in Jackson had done to the council as well.
“For the first project, I would push to have that be a fully funded affordable rental development,” she said. “By that, I mean raise the capital required so you don’t have to use the rental revenue to service debt. You could use this recurring revenue to fund operations of your nonprofit organization.”
Utter thanked Cresswell for her time and said the advice would be taken into consideration by Sheridan’s group.