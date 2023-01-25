Housing Meeting_AS 002.jpg
Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns has settled into their new location at 44 Fort Road Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Several iterations of affordable housing government groups came before the creation of the current Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council, each with its own successes and learning opportunities.

Sheridan city attorney Brendon Kerns shared a brief history with the council during its second official meeting, in which the council elected leadership of Jenny Craft as chair, Bob Utter as vice-chair and Dusty Coryn as secretary.

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.

