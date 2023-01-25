SHERIDAN — Several iterations of affordable housing government groups came before the creation of the current Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council, each with its own successes and learning opportunities.
Sheridan city attorney Brendon Kerns shared a brief history with the council during its second official meeting, in which the council elected leadership of Jenny Craft as chair, Bob Utter as vice-chair and Dusty Coryn as secretary.
A 2021 housing study conducted by Gruen + Gruen showed the need to address the lack of affordable housing in Sheridan County. The study showed 55% of households in Sheridan County are lower than 80% the area median income, which from 2017-2021 came in at $62,531. Additionally, the number of high-dollar homes remains low, therefore causing those who could afford more expensive houses to purchase the more mid-range cost houses, leaving little supply for those with more limited housing budgets.
Because of this, Gruen + Gruen suggested strategies of creating more higher income housing, expansion of public infrastructure to new locations, plant investment fee sliding scale, amending zoning to allow for higher densities, amending modular home standards, incorporating housing assistance programs, creating employer-assisted housing, establishing a housing land trust or facilitating feasible affordable housing projects. Sheridan’s history includes attempts at facilitating feasible affordable housing projects, including the Sheridan Housing Action Committee that operated from 2004 to 2012. Wyoming Business Council and federal funding helped finance four developments, three of which remain as housing options, although not necessarily all considered affordable housing any longer.
Another iteration included a city and county program that provided $2 million to developers for attainable housing, which resulted in developers receiving funds for infrastructure and homeowners having a second mortgage at no interest and with no payback requirements until the property was sold. Issues with that model, Kerns identified, included the lack of limiting sales to attainable buyers, government administration of the program and additional funding needed to keep up with land price inflation.
The current housing council’s task includes creating a sustainable way of providing affordable and/or attainable housing in Sheridan County with $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds with which to complete the task. Sustainability remained an integral word for councilors.
“I love the idea of this communication and these conversations ongoing in a sustainable fashion so that we are still planning for the future beyond the expenditure of that $3 million,” Councilor Susan Carr said.
The group agreed to meet at 1 p.m. Wednesdays for the next month to establish the council, including retaining legal counsel, establishing priorities and ensuring the group understands laws and statutes by which it must abide.
Next week’s meeting will include Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns Executive Director Christine Dieterich, who said Habitat became involved to open another avenue for the organization to provide affordable housing to Sheridan County residents.
“There are two different models. There’s the Habitat Homeownership Program and, yes, we are not allowed to do rentals,” Dieterich said Tuesday. “Through the land trust model, that’s where you’re allowed to do rentals, which is part of our reasoning moving forward. It allows us to expand our reach to that target area that we didn’t have access to.”
The council allowed public comment Tuesday, and realtor Ryan Franklin suggested the council consider creating additional rental facilities rather than permanent housing, as in his experience he’s found more people looking for rental properties and apartments than houses to purchase.
