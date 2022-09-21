9.21.2022 - Legal Title 25_MO 003.jpg

In this photo illustration, a patient sits on the edge of the bed during a Title 25 hold.

 Courtesy Photo | Alan Dubberley

Editor's Note

This is the fifth installment of a seven-part series reported throughout 2022 explaining the Title 25 process in Wyoming, including issues within the system and how it impacts the lives of Wyoming residents.

SHERIDAN — Parallel to the medical care process, Title 25 also initiates a legal process designed to allow judicial review of a patient’s involuntary hospitalization. 

According to Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Clint Beaver, however, that legal process has considerable flaws and no one entity has the time or resources necessary to effectively overhaul the law’s procedure. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

