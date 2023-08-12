SHERIDAN — With the beginning of a new school year comes a new opportunity for parents to get involved in their child’s education. While involvement opportunities vary by district, every parent or guardian can find their own way to contribute.
Parent liaisons
The Sheridan County School District 2 Parent Liaison program has been in existence since the 2015-2016 school year and is a partnership between SCSD2, Compass Center for Families and Montana-based organization Thrive.
There is one liaison per school in SCSD2, and most are part-time staff members employed by Compass.
Woodland Park Elementary School Parent Liaison Angela Brugger said the primary role of parent liaisons in schools is to provide families with someone who can connect them with resources.
“Parenting is really hard. We all need support in that area of our lives, so that’s kind of why I was drawn to that,” Brugger said. “Our job is to stay up to date on … everything from housing to food to critical needs, basic needs, referrals to counseling, where families can go to find a pair of tennis shoes. We look at small needs, and we look at really big needs too.”
She said liaisons are also responsible for roles such as staff support and parental education — they often offer parenting classes through Compass. SCSD2 parents can find out who the parent liaison is for their child’s school on the Compass website, compass4families.org.
School board
School board meetings are where many decisions related to school district funding and policy are made. Board meetings are open to the public, and parents can make their voices heard at those meetings by commenting on any school-related concerns they may have. To comment, members of the public must add their name and information before the meeting to a list of individuals wishing to speak. Often, the list is located near the entrance of the board room.
Parents can also bring concerns to members of school boards outside of meetings. Sheridan County School District 1 Board Chair Clint Krumm said he encourages people to get to know their school board and to come to meetings to see what kind of decisions are being made in the district.
“I think it’s really important for parents … to know who their school board is,” Krumm said. “I can’t think of anything that really restricts parents. Parents who want to be involved can go to everything, and it’s encouraged.”
In 2022, SCSD2 implemented a parent stakeholder group that gives input to the board and communicates the needs of parents across the district. SCSD2 Board Chair Shane Rader said the group is primarily made up of parents involved in parent-teacher organizations at their child’s school, which help plan fundraisers, activity nights and book fairs. He noted comments from parents often allow the board to identify issues that need improvement, and help determine what steps should be taken to address them.
“Each year the trustees split up across different school sites to participate in an annual meeting that we have with the PTOs just to get feedback,” Rader said. “Over the years on the board, some of the feedback we’ve gotten from parents has been on communication, and the different systems we utilize in relaying information between the district and parents. From more recent feedback that we’ve gotten, I think that that’s improved vastly.”
In and out of the classroom
Sheridan County School District 3 Superintendent Chase Christensen said parents should make an effort to be as involved as possible in their child’s education and school district. He said SCSD3’s new strategic plan emphasizes the importance of community engagement and involvement.
“I think right now, the easiest way to [get involved] is when we’re pushing communications out, just be asking the questions that you’ve got,” Christensen said. “If you’ve got a concern, come in and address it, because good communication is going to be the way that we can drive things forward.”
Christensen also said Sheridan County offers a wealth of activities and programs to youth, and parents can utilize those resources to help their children continue learning outside of school.
“There’s plenty of opportunities countywide for youth,” he said. “I think [parents] should make sure that the kid knows what the library is and how to use it, and spend the necessary time there so that they can understand learning doesn’t just take place in school.”
Brugger noted that no two families are the same, and how parents involve themselves in their students’ education is ultimately a highly personal decision.
“Every family is going to be different in terms of what their needs and involvement is going to look like. Families are the experts on their own children, so they know what their kids need better than we do,” Brugger said. “Some kids need to have their parents more involved, and some don’t. Ideally, it’s great if parents can be hands-on in communicating with teachers and staff and … just be in the know about what’s going on with their kiddo.”