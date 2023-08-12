Imagine a room full of people discussing records spanning your entire life. Maybe it’s your grades in school, hospital visits, run-ins with the local police or even church attendance.
They’re talking about ways they could’ve prevented your death.
This is what fatality reviews are all about: finding the gaps in a community where people fall through.
This is the second year the Laramie County coroner has been a leader in such reviews of people who’ve died from suicide. The office is working with people from all parts of the community, including Veterans Services, mental health providers and even the fire department.
Already, they’ve identified ways to help residents by distributing resources at RV parks and training employees at funeral homes and animal shelters, where desperate people may show up to make arrangements.
“People will surrender their animals,” said Chief Deputy Coroner Char Madden. “So if somebody’s in crisis, we have trained some of those other organizations to hopefully recognize and try to help those people, or at least call somebody that can help.”
Starting Thursday, a similar but new process will begin in Laramie County: overdose fatality reviews.
“Our overdose deaths have gone up tremendously,” Madden said. “We want to see what we can do as community leaders … to try to prevent some of these overdose deaths.”
As of late June, Madden said Laramie County was the only one in Wyoming performing the fatality reviews. However, the coroner and health officials did talk at the coroner’s association conference to others interested in overdose fatality reviews.
“I did get some feedback and interest on doing an overdose fatality review in a couple of other counties,” said Dr. Angela Vaughn, a community health project director through Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. “So hopefully, we see that up and coming because we have had a lot of really great recommendations come out of the suicide fatality review.”
Suicide has been on the minds of many in a state with the nation’s highest rate as of 2021, though recent state data shows the numbers fell significantly last year. Meanwhile, an opioid crisis driving increases in overdose deaths started to sink its teeth into Wyoming in the last few years.
With limited local overdose data, counties and towns often turn to those on the front lines of the opioid crisis to decide how best to spend the millions in opioid settlement funds now flowing into the state.
However, even local health workers and law enforcement could be missing areas where they could better work together to prevent tragedy, Vaughn said.
“We know that there are gaps in our community systems, just like there are in any community system,” Vaughn said. “But we’re really passionate about prevention and learning from other people’s experiences to ensure that we can provide people with a better, more cohesive system to rely on.”
Fatality review origins
Local officials in Los Angeles convened the nation’s first fatality review in 1978 to analyze and prevent the death of children, according to research by the Legislative Analysis and Public Policy Association.
Since then, several other kinds of reviews have cropped up, ranging from suicides to homicides.
Overdose fatality reviews — or OFRs — are a relatively new response to the nation’s opioid crisis, according to Melissa Heinen, an overdose fatality review manager with the Institute for Intergovernmental Research. While Maryland likely had the first OFRs in 2013, Heinen said the national OFR framework grew out of homicide reviews in Wisconsin in 2019. After that, the reviews gained swift support — and some funding — from federal agencies, she added. Adoption has been rapid ever since.
“We have over 40 states that either have [an] OFR, or we know are actively starting one,” she said. “And then when you look at actual OFRs … we’ve estimated anywhere around 300.”