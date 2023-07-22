SHERIDAN — “Howdy Neighbor,” a video series collaboration between Sheridan County Travel and Tourism and the Wyoming Office of Tourism, follows the legacy of “The Backyard,” bringing awareness to the breathtaking sights of Wyoming, Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Executive Director Shawn Parker said. 

“The Backyard” first started as a result of the pandemic, aiming to engage locals in nature. Parker, along with his team, traveled to outdoor locations within a two-hour drive of Sheridan. The majority of episodes for the first season were shot in the Bighorn Mountains.

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

