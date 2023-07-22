SHERIDAN — “Howdy Neighbor,” a video series collaboration between Sheridan County Travel and Tourism and the Wyoming Office of Tourism, follows the legacy of “The Backyard,” bringing awareness to the breathtaking sights of Wyoming, Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Executive Director Shawn Parker said.
“The Backyard” first started as a result of the pandemic, aiming to engage locals in nature. Parker, along with his team, traveled to outdoor locations within a two-hour drive of Sheridan. The majority of episodes for the first season were shot in the Bighorn Mountains.
“We did everything from cattle drives to rock climbing to winter backpacking,” Parker said.
For season two, Parker decided to feature local businesses. SCTT had success with “The Backyard,” prompting the start of another series.
“When I was at a conference a couple of years ago, I was talking to two gentlemen who work at the Wyoming Office of Tourism in their Global Partnerships Office,” Parker said. “We asked what they could do from a state perspective that would be similar to that for the international audience.”
After taking inspiration from “The Backyard,” Wyoming Office of Tourism Global Partnerships Senior Manager Jim Wollenburg and Parker, along with a team of producers, came up with concepts and storylines for the new series, “Howdy Neighbor.”
“We are trying to hit every county in Wyoming; there are 23 in total,” Wollenburg said. “It has been fun. This first season was a mix of off-the-path kind of things like fly-fishing. We have done some more iconic destinations such as climbing Devils Tower. We did Cheyenne Frontier Days during that time, as well.”
To film the episodes, Wollenburg and Parker travel to their given location with a camera crew of roughly two to three, Wollenburg said. Wollenburg and Parker are set up with body cameras and drones are deployed.
“They do anything and everything it takes to make it look good,” Wollenburg said of the camera and production crews. “We kind of piece together pretty well here to get some content not only on the video site but for social.”
While “Howdy Neighbor,” Wollenburg said he thoroughly enjoyed spending time with Parker, recollecting a video shoot that involved ice skating, not Wollenburg’s strength.
“Shawn grew up playing hockey and I did not,” Wollenburg said. “I have maybe skated twice and at the Old Faithful Ski Lodge, we had a friendly race. Shawn talked a little trash to the camera and the race started. He gave me a headstart but he caught up to me. He turns the bend and takes a stride and takes another stride and completely falls on his face. It made us chuckle the rest of the shot.”
Wollenburg and Parker said they hope the “Howdy Neighbor” series will encourage visitors to travel to those destinations featured.
The team filmed five episodes for the first season, with the first one published on Feb. 28. All episodes are available to the public on YouTube.
“The episodes were really well received,” Parker said. “We really aimed to target our international partners, and I believe we did just that.”
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.