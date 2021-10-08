DAYTON — With crisp morning air and colorful fall foliage, The Hub on Smith encourages older residents to take to the trail and extend the hiking season.
Leaving from the trailhead with a goal to reach Lower Sheep Creek, participants in a hike set for Oct. 14 will enjoy the impressive canyon views carved out by the Tongue River. The hike is about 5 miles roundtrip and is rated moderately difficult due to elevation changes and rocky terrain.
Steve Stresky and Lisa Wells will lead the hike.
Those planning to participate should meet in The Hub parking lot by Whitney Park at 9:30 a.m.
Register online and find additional information at thehubsheridan.org/event/tongue-river-canyon.