Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Light rain transitioning to a few showers by morning. Low 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 56F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.