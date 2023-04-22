SHERIDAN — What began in Dec. 1973 as a grassroots effort to support local seniors has grown into what is now known as The Hub on Smith, a local pillar of intergenerational care. Heading public transport, home delivered meals, dementia education and more, The Hub is looking forward to another 50 years of evolution and social services for those who need them.

A group of local volunteers, mainly social workers, banded together in 1972 to form the Senior Citizen Coordinating Council, said Hub Executive Director Carmen Rideout. After a year’s worth of meetings to address the needs and interests of Sheridan’s ever-growing population of seniors, the council filed for non-profit status and the first community service headed by the council was public transportation, a facet that has proved its continuous value to today.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you