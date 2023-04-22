SHERIDAN — What began in Dec. 1973 as a grassroots effort to support local seniors has grown into what is now known as The Hub on Smith, a local pillar of intergenerational care. Heading public transport, home delivered meals, dementia education and more, The Hub is looking forward to another 50 years of evolution and social services for those who need them.
A group of local volunteers, mainly social workers, banded together in 1972 to form the Senior Citizen Coordinating Council, said Hub Executive Director Carmen Rideout. After a year’s worth of meetings to address the needs and interests of Sheridan’s ever-growing population of seniors, the council filed for non-profit status and the first community service headed by the council was public transportation, a facet that has proved its continuous value to today.
“They set up offices in City Hall, they served meals in the basement of Salvation Army and one of the churches and just started chipping away at services,” Rideout said. “Then they applied for funding with the Older Americans Act in 1980, so they broke ground here. It just grew. The first Senior Center, the building was just a few offices and then meals, and it just kept growing and growing.”
Services provided by The Hub have evolved and adapted with the needs of different generations of seniors. Public transport and home delivered meals were joined by exercise classes, dementia education and adult daycare, to name a few, all in the interest of allowing seniors self-sufficiency and the ability to stay at home longer, said Meredith Sopko, Director of Development at The Hub.
“Moving to a higher level of care, nobody really ever wants to do that. It can be cost prohibitive. Many of our patrons don’t have family here… Just having somebody come in and help them do some light housekeeping, that could be the difference between them staying in their home or not,” Sopko said. “What we do is allow people to age the way they want to age, in their homes, remaining active, coming here or not.”
One of the biggest accomplishments of The Hub since its founding, Rideout said, has been preserving and carrying out the vision of its founders — supporting seniors by finding a way to meet their needs and keeping every service in one place.
“In other communities, they have Meals on Wheels and transportation, all these different organizations, but to have everything be under one umbrella to start off with I think was really visionary,” Rideout said. “Those people who started the organization, that was one of the most important things that they did… Every time we help someone stay at home, it’s a major accomplishment.”
To celebrate 50 years of hard work and community service, Sopko said The Hub is planning to host 50 different events starting in the summer. While the details of the upcoming events aren’t quite finished, Sopko said plans range anywhere from rodeo week celebrations to open houses, events at Hub-owned Urban Thrift and more. Sopko said she hopes the events will reach more demographics than just seniors, as The Hub exists to serve Sheridan intergenerationally.
“It’s important to have a place like this in the community… Every community has a library or a hospital or a college and having a senior center, I think, is one of those important ingredients to having a place where people can go and be and hang out,” Rideout said. “Our mission is to serve older people but we want to do that with people of all ages… We’re excited and we invite people to celebrate with us.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.