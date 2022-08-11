SHERIDAN — The Hub on Smith has applied for $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to assist in needed capital construction projects for the facility.
The primary request is to the State Loan and Investment Board for a $3 million ARPA Health and Human Services Capital Improvements grant for the second phase of The Hub on Smith’s expansion project, The Hub’s Director of Development Meredith Sopko said.
The expansion project has been going on for several years and the first phase entailed renovating the former administrative space in The Hub building for use by the Help at Home program and improving The Hub’s Brooks Street parking lot, Sopko said.
The second phase, which is expected to cost $5.5 million and would be partially funded through the grant, will involve adding a second floor to the existing Hub building. As part of that expansion, The Hub’s administrative employees, who are currently housed in the second floor of the KidsLife building, would be able to resume working onsite, Sopko said.
“Ideally, we’d like all our staff to be in one place, and that will all happen in phase two,” Sopko said.
The second phase of expansion will also involve creating additional space for the loan closet and home-delivered meals programs, Sopko said.
“Both programs have grown significantly, and we just don’t have any space for them to expand right now,” Sopko said. “The loan closet is housed in several locations and our number of home-delivered meals has also grown with COVID(-19) being a big factor in that. The expansion will also give us more room for our support center, which is currently sharing space with Help at Home.”
The remaining $2.5 million of the proposed $5.5 million second phase will be fundraised by The Hub, Sopko said.
“I know people get tired of capital projects and the fundraising that comes with them,” Sopko said. “But our building is one that provides so many things for so many people — from meals and exercise to entertainment and a place to meet. It is important we continue to update this building and make it a place people want to come to. We want to keep adapting and being better for our patrons.”
Sopko said she hopes to hear whether The Hub received the grant within the next few months. If the funds are received, The Hub would proceed with construction as soon as possible, with the goal of completing the second phase within the next two years.
Sopko said The Hub’s board was continuing to pursue and discuss other funding options for the project, in case the grant fell through.
In addition to the $3 million request, The Hub has also submitted another $500,000 ARPA Health and Human Services Capital Improvements grant request through the Wyoming Department of Health. This grant would help fund improvements to the building’s roof, Sopko said.
“The one we currently have is pretty old, and I don’t know if we’ve ever replaced the roof for as long as we’ve had this building,” Sopko said. “With the other renovations and remodeling going on, we felt it was time to replace the whole roof. It can be very leaky during the wet seasons. We’re lucky we haven’t had any damage inside the building, but we know this is something we need to fix sooner than later.”
During a special meeting on Aug. 8, the Sheridan City Council voted unanimously to send letters of support for The Hub’s grant requests. The building and parking areas where The Hub is housed is owned by the City of Sheridan. The city currently leases the facilities to The Hub for $1 per year for an indefinite term.
“The Hub on Smith, while primarily focusing on older adults, also offers many opportunities to other members of the community,” Mayor Rich Bridger wrote in the letter. “These services enrich the senior experience by creating more opportunities for interaction building connections across generations…The City of Sheridan fully supports The Hub on Smith in seeking external funding to support their mission and programs.”
Stephen Dow is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.