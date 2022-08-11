SHERIDAN — The Hub on Smith has applied for $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to assist in needed capital construction projects for the facility.

The primary request is to the State Loan and Investment Board for a $3 million ARPA Health and Human Services Capital Improvements grant for the second phase of The Hub on Smith’s expansion project, The Hub’s Director of Development Meredith Sopko said.

Stephen Dow is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

