SHERIDAN — For The Hub on Smith and Sheridan’s National Alliance on Mental Illness affiliate chapter, collaboration seemed like a perfect fit. NAMI provided The Hub with a $5,000 grant to allow for more of a focus on mental health within The Hub’s fun and wellness programs, from the bolstering of pre-existing programs to the future implementation of support groups and more.
Lisa Wells, fun and wellness coordinator at The Hub, said this is the first time The Hub has collaborated with NAMI. Wells recalled speaking with Markham casually about their organization’s shared missions and realizing a collaboration between the two entities was a natural fit — the aging population can be especially vulnerable to mental health concerns and sometimes struggle to get around the stigma surrounding mental illness.
“People tend to focus a lot on their physical well-being but as we know, mental health is also a big part of that and especially following the global pandemic, it was a big time of isolation and we're coming out of it,” Wells said.
“We really wanted to alter the message from how to recover from a mental health issue to something more preventative, not that both can’t coexist, but I really look forward to having NAMI in the forefront of fun and wellness for this year and probably forever,” she said.
Markham said the grant provided to The Hub was delivered with only one stipulation, that it be used for fun and wellness. With no other restrictions on how the funding can be used, The Hub is free to utilize the money however it sees fit to promote mental health education through its fun and wellness programs. Wells said plans for the funds include bolstering existing programs like yoga classes, hiking adventures and culinary arts; introducing new programs such as suicide awareness events and support groups; and general operations.
“Socializing is mental wellness. All the activities that they do are mental wellness,” Markham said. “Just coming here and having this place to go, having the art classes they offer and the yoga classes and stuff like that is so important to the community.”
The Center for Disease Control reports 20% of adults older than 55 have experienced some kind of mental health concern, commonly depression and anxiety. Markham added adult men older than 85 have significantly higher suicide rates than other demographics, creating concern for the mental wellness of the aging population. Through human connection, support and education, these concerns can be addressed locally in an accessible, low stress environment.
“A lot of this can be doom and gloom, but when you take that empowering approach, I think that’s where things really shift, and you see big change,” Markham said. “I have a heart for the aging population. We’re all hopefully going to be there one day.”
Future programs coming to The Hub as a result of the grant include support groups for those experiencing brain change; suicide awareness and prevention events stretching through the holidays; and Doc Talks, a program where Hub patrons can learn from local professionals about mental wellness in several capacities.
“People’s interest is piqued. They want the information. They’re hungry for it. They want to be empowered to take care of their own mental health,” Wells said. “It’s a big topic, and where do you start? I do think this is grounding. It helps people pull it together, and I can’t wait to hear the conversations that are started from it… Sometimes programs are introduced, they’re experienced, and then that’s only the beginning.”
Wells said she looks forward to seeing how an accessible, empowering approach to mental well-being can benefit the wider community, adding she hopes to see the collaboration continue for years to come.
“I feel like I can get those tools and resources now from a reputable local presence, and that’s so important,” Wells said. “We have this collaboration that is just extending the work of all of our hands, and it’s really impactful and timely. It’s really exciting.”
