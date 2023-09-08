The Hub 50th_SK 005.jpg
Patron at The Hub on Smith shoot pool in the billards room. The Hub on Smith provides more to local seniors than just at-home help and meal delivery — The Hub allows seniors a space to socialize and stay active.

 Courtesy Photo | The Hub on Smith

SHERIDAN — For The Hub on Smith and Sheridan’s National Alliance on Mental Illness affiliate chapter, collaboration seemed like a perfect fit. NAMI provided The Hub with a $5,000 grant to allow for more of a focus on mental health within The Hub’s fun and wellness programs, from the bolstering of pre-existing programs to the future implementation of support groups and more.

Lisa Wells, fun and wellness coordinator at The Hub, said this is the first time The Hub has collaborated with NAMI. Wells recalled speaking with Markham casually about their organization’s shared missions and realizing a collaboration between the two entities was a natural fit — the aging population can be especially vulnerable to mental health concerns and sometimes struggle to get around the stigma surrounding mental illness.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

