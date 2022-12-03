SHERIDAN — Carmen Rideout, executive director of The Hub on Smith presented updates and information regarding funding and growing resource demand to local legislators Tuesday. The Hub on Smith provides a number of services to senior citizens and families in Sheridan County, ranging from hot meal delivery to at-home care.

“Right now in Sheridan County, 29% of our population are 60 years of age and older. By 2030, Wyoming will be considered the fourth oldest state in the country per capita, and the fastest growing segment of that population is 85 and over,” Rideout said. “This is not bad news at all. It’s good to live a long life, and older people bring a lot to a community… but the demand on the services we provide to help people stay healthy and well living at home will continue to grow in the coming years.”

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

