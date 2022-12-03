SHERIDAN — Carmen Rideout, executive director of The Hub on Smith presented updates and information regarding funding and growing resource demand to local legislators Tuesday. The Hub on Smith provides a number of services to senior citizens and families in Sheridan County, ranging from hot meal delivery to at-home care.
“Right now in Sheridan County, 29% of our population are 60 years of age and older. By 2030, Wyoming will be considered the fourth oldest state in the country per capita, and the fastest growing segment of that population is 85 and over,” Rideout said. “This is not bad news at all. It’s good to live a long life, and older people bring a lot to a community… but the demand on the services we provide to help people stay healthy and well living at home will continue to grow in the coming years.”
“Sheridan is a great place to retire, that’s just all there is to it. We want people to stay in their homes for as long as they can, getting them services into their home. It’s called aging in place… so the people don't have to go to a long-term care facility before they’re ready to go,” Helaine McRae, support center manager at The Hub said. “We need more support services that The Hub can provide, more help at home services, in a perfect world where funding is complete. We’re definitely looking at seeing our services expanding… It’s not a perfect world, we work hard for the clients we have.”
Rideout said The Hub has three major focuses: providing education and information, helping people stay healthy and well and providing community-based services when people need them.
“The status of our funding overall is we’ve had challenges, like many other organizations this past year, as far as inflation and workforce,” Rideout said. “Our biggest expenses are food, fuel and people. All those things this past year have been exorbitant, so we started our new budget in October and we’re gearing up to make it work this next year.”
In the face of a tough economy and growing demand, The Hub is preparing for the coming year.
“Our strategies and the other things that we’re planning for this next year are to keep telling our story with emphasis on our value to individual people, the value to families, to our communities and to our state,” Rideout said. “We’ll continue to be assertive and take initiative in seeking additional funding… we feel really fortunate to live in this community that has so much philanthropy and we will continue our partnerships with foundations and donors.”
Rideout emphasized the importance of planning and getting ahead of some of the challenges presented to individuals and families that come with growing older.
“What’s really important is that people know what their resources are, they tap into them but they also have a plan in place because paid people are not going to be able to do it all,” Rideout said. “It’s going to be families and neighbors and communities that lift up older people.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.