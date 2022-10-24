SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School senior Ella Hubert has always shown interest in the outdoors — hiking, wildlife and all that goes with them.
Now, she will spend her senior year exploring the outdoors through an internship with the Bighorn National Forest.
“I always knew the Forest Service had job opportunities that would allow me to work outside and not always be at a desk,” Hubert said. “So I was interested in seeing how it works and also learning what degrees that people have and what they did in college to get the jobs they have now.”
Hubert said her grandfather was a biologist with the U.S. Forest Service, and the internship throughout the school year will allow her to form a better plan for college and beyond.
Hubert primarily works with Sara Evans Kirol, public affairs specialist with the Bighorn National Forest, but has had the opportunity to tag along with various departments at the forest.
Hubert said the internship is set up so she spends about a week with various departments.
Hubert has also spent a few days in the field with USFS employees. For example, she has traveled into the Bighorn Mountains outside of Buffalo to conduct a best management practice review, surveying the land to see how it has been impacted by the stock grazing. A variety of specialists participated — biologists, hydrologists and botanists.
Hubert has also had a chance to see how fire affects the landscape and learn from wildlife biologists with the USFS.
Normally Hubert spends about two hours per day with the USFS, but has arranged for the full-day field days as well.
While Hubert hasn’t landed on her future career, she has said she’ll likely study environmental biology in college as it will give her the broadest avenue to a variety of career paths.
Beyond her current internship, Hubert has also gained experience through summer jobs and volunteer activities.
Over the summer of 2022, Hubert worked and volunteered for Science Kids, which provides outdoor science-based education for local children.
Hubert helped lead a class about entomology — the study of insects — and said she thoroughly enjoyed the hands-on learning and ability to interact with younger children as they learned.
While Hubert’s internship is just getting started, she said she’s excited to continue learning about the different career paths available through organizations like the Bighorn National Forest.