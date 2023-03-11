SHERIDAN — Ambitious, passionate, genuine and world-changer; these are just a few of the words used to describe this week’s Summit Award winner, Ella Hubert.
Her 4.0 GPA is indicative of the academic fortitude she has exhibited throughout high school.
Hubert’s transcript lists multiple Advanced Placement and college courses, including five years of Spanish and four years participating with the SHS orchestra. Additionally, she is a member of National Honor Society and currently serves as the Spanish club secretary.
Hubert said she began playing the cello in third grade and especially enjoys classical music.
Hubert is currently taking Advancement Placement Spanish, the fifth-year course available through Sheridan High School and has named SHS Spanish instructor, Shelah Driver as an outstanding educator.
“Ms. Driver creates a personal relationship with each of her students,” Hubert said. “She has a passion for Spanish culture and her kindness overflows through her smile and actions.”
The feelings of admiration are mutual.
“Ella is a balanced student, she is creative and logical,” Driver said. “During our conversational Spanish class last year, I found Ella to be an excellent collaborator with her peers. She is willing to learn about different perspectives and cultures, while still holding her own dreams and values. Her confidence will take her far in life — and I hope she knows that wherever she goes, her ideas and talents are invaluable.”
In addition to her academic and extracurricular achievements, Hubert is currently participating in an internship with the local U.S. Forest Service office.
Hubert said she was inspired by the book, “The Evolution of Calpurnia Tate” by Jacqueline Kelly. The main character’s drive to learn about ecology and evolution while exploring her natural world has encouraged Hubert.
She is passionate about seeking a career that allows her to investigate and discover while pushing beyond societal limits. This coming summer, Hubert will work trail crew for the USFS.
Mentor Rochelle Polcek of the USFS has witnessed Hubert’s curiosity firsthand.
“Ella is a kind, genuine human and someone you can count on,” Polcek said. “She has a fantastic work ethic and even when things aren’t easy, she brings a positive attitude and a smile. More than that, Ella is curious and thoughtful, asking insightful questions and working to gain knowledge. I know these assets will take her many places.”
Hubert also recognizes Travis Hetland as a mentor and role model. She has worked at his food truck, Hetty’s Pizza for the past three years.
“Ella Hubert is the embodiment of moral fortitude, class and grace,” Hetland said. “She has the kind of work ethic and drive our society should hope for in every young person.
“She is never afraid to step up to a challenge and holds her head the highest when she is put in charge of high-pressure situations,” he continued. “Ella never loses her cool and repeatedly proves her ability to navigate stressful situations with clarity and poise.”
Hubert has contributed to the success of the 2022 We the People state champion team.
The team traveled to the national competition held in Washington, D.C., where Hubert’s unit earned a 17th-place national finish, and the SHS team was awarded the top spot for their division.
While her academic and extracurricular activities consume much of her time, Hubert is also highly involved in the community. She is a Big Sister while also volunteering with The Food Group and the Bighorn Mountain Wild and Scenic Trail Run.
Additionally, she has supported Camp Bethel and vacation bible school.
Hubert, daughter of David and Melissa Hubert, intends to pursue a double major at the University of Wyoming studying environmental science and Spanish.
“Ella is a world-changer; passionate, committed, insightful, and ambitious,” Hetland said. “Whatever she decides to pursue in life, she will, indeed achieve greatness, not because she must rise above others to attain it, but rather because greatness exists within her.”