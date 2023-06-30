SHERIDAN — Singing and songwriting might not come easy to most, but Julie Huebner has perfected her craft in both of the categories, Dave Huebner said. In 2016, Huebner released her first album with The Two Tracks, and from there, she has blossomed. Just last year, Huebner received the Wyoming Arts Council Performing Arts Fellowship. 

Huebner first picked up a guitar in high school, forming The Two Tracks in 2013. 

