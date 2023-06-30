SHERIDAN — Singing and songwriting might not come easy to most, but Julie Huebner has perfected her craft in both of the categories, Dave Huebner said. In 2016, Huebner released her first album with The Two Tracks, and from there, she has blossomed. Just last year, Huebner received the Wyoming Arts Council Performing Arts Fellowship.
Huebner first picked up a guitar in high school, forming The Two Tracks in 2013.
“Our drummer and I went through a bunch of other players,” Julie Huebner said. “We have been playing together since 2013 and our first album was 12 of my original songs.”
Now, Huebner and The Two Tracks Band are on their fourth album, performing across the world. From coast to coast, Huebner performs for a variety of festivals to represent Wyoming.
“We got hired for the World Expo in Dubai so we went there last year,” Huebner said. “We got this email and it was like, ‘Hey, would you guys be interested in going to Dubai to represent Wyoming.’ We thought it was a hoax. It goes on for six months and almost every country in the world has a pavilion that shows music, art, history and all that, so we thought it was a hoax but in two days, we were on the phone with the state department who works with the expo and they paid us and flew us out to Dubai.”
The Two Tracks band stayed in Dubai for a week, performing two times a day. Members had to take routine COVID-19 tests; however, Huebner still enjoyed touring the different cultures despite the stress of the pandemic.
The next World Expo will be held in Osaka, Japan, and Huebner hopes the band will be invited.
Huebner has also performed for Americana Fest in Nashville. At the Americana Fest, all music played is original. Huebner looks forward to performing at the festival this fall and listening to a variety of other bands.
“The fun thing about festivals is being able to play, then go and listen to other bands,” Huebner said.
Other states Huebner has performed in include Colorado, California, Minnesota and North Carolina.
Coming out of college, Huebner did not plan to become a part of a band. She graduated from Colorado State University, her hometown university, with an archaeology degree. She moved to Sheridan to complete fieldwork for a few years. In 2008, Huebner received her real estate license, working as a realtor by day and jamming out with her now-husband and friends by night. Now, Huebner and The Two Tracks can often be found recording in Nashville along with the greats.
When it comes to writing songs, each song does not follow the same creation process, Huebner said.
“Generally, I will come up with an idea whether it be the words or the melody and I will use my voice memo on my phone a lot,” Huebner said. “If I am driving or hiking, I will put it in there to store it. I will write a song, finish a song and bring it to the band and it can change from there. I keep an open mind about a song when I bring it to the band because it can come out totally different. It is kind of fun because everybody is really good at their craft, so we will process that creativity together.”
When it comes to the Wyoming Arts Council Performing Arts Fellowship, Huebner became one of the 2022 performing artist winners out of the entire state.
“It is an application process where you submit five works of art and then you write about the works and talk about your songwriting process,” Huebner said. “At the time, we were working on our fourth album, so I had a bunch of new material.”
Once submitted, the application will go to a juror, who is randomly chosen each year, Wyoming Arts Council Creative Arts Specialist Kimberly Mittelstadt said. Jurors are highly qualified in their field, looking through all the applications to choose the winners.
All winners received a cash prize to dedicate to their craft, with the recent check totaling $5,000, and a grand performance at the Grand Teton Music Festival in Jackson, Wyoming.
“This is the first time they have done a showcase at the Grand Teton Music Festival,” Huebner said. “I was able to meet the other performers.”
Outside of music, Huebner enjoys spending time with her family of four on the mountains, floating and fishing the various creeks.
“She is friends with everyone,” David Huebner said. “She has a very magnetic personality and she is very open to new things and people.”