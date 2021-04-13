SHERIDAN — Make-A-Wish Wyoming recently granted a Yamaha Tyros 5 Keyboard wish to a local 17-year-old Sheridan boy.
Sheridan High School student Bowen Hulford has been in and out of hospitals for much of his life. He suffers from a rare genetic condition. Hulford had multiple surgeries before he was 1 year old.
“He wasn’t even supposed to make it to high school, but he is a miracle child who is going to be a senior,” said Hulford’s mother, Janell.
Hulford loves the sound of the organ and wanted a keyboard that could make various organ sounds so he could create music. The Tyros 5 was just the right keyboard.
On March 27, Hulford had his wish granted at the Olive Garden in Casper as a surprise.
“We are so thankful to the sweet people who are part of Make-A-Wish,” his mother said. “They were uplifting and encouraging. We were overwhelmed by the thoughtfulness and generosity. Make-A-Wish thought of everything from music to pedals, earphones, speakers, lessons, and more.
“They truly made his wish special and we couldn’t be more grateful,” she said.
As part of the wish, Sheridan High School students, led by Student Council, fundraised to help grant Hulford his wish.