HARDIN, Mont. — On the morning of Sept. 2, the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office was advised by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks of a fisherman who reported the discovery of a human skull at the Tongue River State Park near Decker.

By late morning, Sheriff’s Deputies were on scene and had located a human skull and several bones believed to be associated with the skull on the shore of the Tongue River Reservoir.

