HARDIN, Mont. — On the morning of Sept. 2, the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office was advised by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks of a fisherman who reported the discovery of a human skull at the Tongue River State Park near Decker.
By late morning, Sheriff’s Deputies were on scene and had located a human skull and several bones believed to be associated with the skull on the shore of the Tongue River Reservoir.
The skull was given a preliminary review by the Montana State Medical Examiner’s Office, and it appears likely to be historic and not the result of a recent event. The skull is believed by the examining pathologist to belong to an adult, American Indian female. Further testing will be conducted to determine the age of the remains.
Given the apparent age of the skull, the Crow Tribal Historic Preservation Office has been consulted on this matter and will be involved in any repatriation of the human remains.
The matter remains under investigation and review.