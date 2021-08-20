SHERIDAN — Humanities Montana, in conjunction with the Montana governor’s office, announced the recipients of the 2021 Governor’s Humanities Awards.
Among the notable names are Billings residents Jim Scott and Janine Pease, Ph.D.
Pease, an enrolled member of the Crow Indian Tribe and the founding president of Little Big Horn College in Crow Agency, has had a large cultural impact in Montana through education, publishing and language revitalization.
Pease is also an advocate for Native American voting rights, history and culture.
In 1986, she acted as the lead plaintiff in a voting rights litigation against Big Horn County, Windy Boy v. Big Horn County, resulting in greater political power for Native Americans in eastern Montana.
In addition to her work in Montana, Pease has held several federal appointments including serving on the board of the White House Initiative on Tribal Colleges and Universities from 1996 to 2000.
Scott is a philanthropist with a long history of supporting the humanities.
In the 1990s, Scott founded the First Interstate Foundation and served as chair of the Homer and Mildred Scott Foundation. Through his work on the Crow Indian Reservation on community and economic development, Scott was encouraged — by Pease — to serve on the board of the American Indian College fund. He served for nine years.
Scott’s philanthropic interests culminated in the founding of the Foundation for Community Vitality, supporting leaders and communities on the Crow, Northern Cheyenne and Blackfeet Reservations.
The full list of the 2021 Governor’s Humanities Awards recipients is:
• Chrysti Smith, Belgrade. Author and host of the public radio program Chrysti the Wordsmith
• Dorothy Bradley, Clyde Park. Former state legislator and community leader; editor of To Make a Better Place essay collection
• Jim Scott, Billings. retired board chair, First Interstate Bank System; philanthropist and community advocate
• Janine Pease, Billings. higher education administrator and scholar; advocate for Native American rights and languages
• Jim Robbins, Helena. Science writer and journalist; author of six books including The Wonder of Birds: What They Tell Us about Ourselves, the World, and a Better Future
The 2021 Governor’s Humanities Awards ceremony will be held virtually Sept. 30, 6-7 p.m.
“We are honored to celebrate some of Montana’s greatest advocates of the public humanities,” said Humanities Montana’s director of development Sara Stout. “We hope a virtual format will remove barriers and create a more accessible event to Montanans, opening the event to all those who wish to celebrate these five inspiring humanities changemakers.”
Registration for the 2021 Governor’s Humanities Awards is free and can be accessed on Humanities Montana’s website.
The Governor’s Humanities Award has been awarded to Montana’s proponents of the public humanities biennially since 1995.
Past awards have recognized the achievements of historians, novelists, tribal elders, philosophers, librarians, teachers and other cultural leaders.